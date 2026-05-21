Trump Posts Article Laying Out: "Here's How To Crush Tehran In Three Moves"

President Trump on Thursday posted to Truth Social a New York Post article which was first published over two weeks ago, on May 1st, with the headline "Here's how to crush Tehran in three moves."

Trump's new social media post, issued without additional comment, comes just after news of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei having drawn a hard line in the sand, ordering that Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% remain strictly inside Iranian territory. So now the world awaits what's next at a moment the White House has renewed threats of massive military strikes if Iran doesn't quickly come to the table and conform.

The NY Post article had straight-faced and without a hint of intended irony proclaimed: "President Trump has the upper hand." That statement was issued on day 63 of Trump's Iran war. Today is day 83.

What did the interim look like as the world's most powerful military force has been unable to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, amid constant threats to take new, bigger military action - but which never actually materializes (at least not yet) no matter how many times the Iranians reject Washington's terms?

The below timeline and outline, stretching from last week into this one, basically illustrates the weekly Trump pattern that's been on display going back many weeks at this point:

Wed: Iran wants a deal. They called us

Iran wants a deal. They called us Thu: We are looking at proposals

We are looking at proposals Fri: We might be close. Very close

We might be close. Very close Sat: Iran knows what to do

Iran knows what to do Sun: OBLITERATION. TOTAL. COMPLETE. They have 24 hrs.

OBLITERATION. TOTAL. COMPLETE. They have 24 hrs. Mon: The storm is coming

The storm is coming Tue: I'm giving it more time

This is what 'winning' looks like according to the NY Post, apparently. The publication also feels itself in a position to give 'advice' and guidance to the White House on executing a war. "His best path forward is to pursue three lines of effort in parallel," author Richard Goldberg (of Foundation for Defense of Democracies) wrote. It must be remembered that very recently a former senior official from FDD Action, the think tank's lobbying arm, joined Trump's Iran negotiating team - his name is Nick Stewart.

Here are the three:

Sustain the blockade and accompanying economic warfare to destabilize the regime’s hold on the state; Remake the world in America's energy dominance image to mitigate long-term price impacts while undermining China's global ambition to defeat the United States; Order the US military to forge a path through the Strait of Hormuz to restore freedom of navigation on our terms not Tehran’s.

...if only simply ordering a military "path through" was that easy!

NurPhoto via Getty Images

"You might call the latter Operation Epic Passage — a combined naval and air mission of self-defense that offers escort to tankers and restores freedom of navigation, all while making clear to Tehran the devastating consequences of breaking cease-fire," Goldberg, who openly boasts of his close ties to the Israeli government, also wrote. He further offered the mission name of "Blockade Plus".

After the opening days and weeks of Operation Epic Fury, when it became clear that the large-scale US and Israeli bombardment would not produced regime change in Iran, pundits widely questioned whether the Trump White House actually had a plan, or long-term strategic vision for the military mission.

And now, after more than 80 days in, the public gets Trump posting a NY Post article by a hawkish FDD writer, which seems more focused merely on ways to mitigate the blowback and 'make the best' of a failed regime change operation, in the wake of the administration's constantly evolving stated goals.