Trump Posts Video Slamming Netanyahu & US Policy In Middle East

Authored by Kyle Anzalone via The Libertarian Institute,

President-elect Donald Trump shared a video featuring Columbia professor Jeffery Sachs sharply criticizing US Middle East policy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's role in leading the US into wars.

In the video, Sachs says Netanyahu is "a deep, dark son of a bitch" who led the US into multiple follies in the Middle East and now wants America to fight a war with Iran on Israel’s behalf. "Netanyahu had, from 1995 onward, the theory that the only way we’re going to get rid of Hamas and Hezbollah is by toppling the governments that support them. That’s Iraq, Iran and Syria. The guy is nothing if not obsessive."

The professor continued, "He’s gotten us into endless wars and because of the power of all of this in U.S. politics, he's gotten his way."

In 2002, Netanyahu gave an address to Congress to help sell Americans on going to war in Iraq. "If you take out Saddam, Saddam’s regime, I guarantee you that it will have enormous positive reverberations on the region," the Israeli Prime Minister said. "And I think that people sitting right next door in Iran, young people, and many others, will say the time of such regimes, of such despots is gone."

The Iraq War would result in hundreds of thousands of murdered Iraqi civilians, thousands of dead Americans, trillions of dollars spent, and a government in Baghdad more aligned with Tehran. Additionally, the power vacuum created by the fall of Saddam’s government led to the rise of al-Qaeda in Iraq and the Islamic State.

As of 2019, a majority of Americans believed the war in Iraq was not worth fighting and a mistake.

After the US disposed of Saddam, the Iraqi people elected a Shi’ite-led government that favored strong ties with Tehran. Washington and its Middle East allies then became concerned that there now existed a "Shi’ite Crescent" in the region stretching from Iran to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Professor Sachs explains that President Barack Obama then ordered the CIA to launch an operation that supported Sunni militant groups in Syria attempting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad. At the time, the Defense Intelligence Agency warned that the CIA's support for Sunni groups could result in the creation of an Islamic Caliphate.

Sach’s criticisms of US foreign policy and Israel’s influence in Washington’s politics have resulted in attacks from high-ranking Israeli officials. Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said Sachs was in a group of "fringe Holocaust deniers, conspiracy theorists, and blood libel enthusiasts who oppose the State of Israel."

Donald Trump Truth Social 03:50 PM EST 01/07/25 pic.twitter.com/HLnrAMfN3d — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 7, 2025

In the video, a two-minute compilation of a longer interview posted by Wall Steet Apes, Sachs slams the US media for failing to cover the CIA’s support for the opposition to Assad, noting the New York Times only mentioned the operation, dubbed Timber Sycamore, three times.

Still, Trump has labeled himself as the "best friend" of Israel and has promised to increase support for the Jewish State after he returns to the White House.