With Trump In Power, Orbán Vows To Expel Soros Network From Hungary, Urges Patriots Across Europe To Do Same

Authored by Liz Heflin via Remix News,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who bet big on a Trump victory, is now making broad predictions about a “new golden age” for Hungary with Trump in the White House, while taking shots at Democrats and George Soros, including a promise to expel his organizations from Hungary.

“Everything will change, a different day will dawn over the Western world on Tuesday morning. The failed democratic governance in America will come to an end,” Magyar Nemzet reported Viktor Orbán as saying in his first interview this year with Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning Hungary! program.

Calling the Democratic Party and George Soros “a bunch of idiots,” Orbán claimed the Democrats want to force what they think is right on the world, including regarding migration, gender, and wa.

He further called U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman a “bully” who sought to “push Hungary into the globalist canon.”

“It is not in the Hungarian people’s thinking that a tyrant comes here and says that people from the other side of the world should come here and populate this region before us,” the Hungarian prime minister said, admitting that he “was not willing” to meet Pressman even once during his four-year tenure.

Regarding Antal Rogán being put on the U.S. sanctions list, Orbán said this actually strengthened Rogán’s position in the government and that the U.S. move proves the minister is doing his job well. Although Rogán’s official title is minister of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office; Orbán mentioned his job specifically as being related to Hungary’s “intelligence/secret services” (titkosszolgálatok).

Believing that a Trump administration heralds a “new golden age” for Hungary, Orbán said that his top priority for 2025 is to send George Soros back to the United States, with the “expulsion of the Soros network from Hungary” starting this spring. Orbán also expressed his hope that “patriots elsewhere” will also do the same.

“It must be shown that the Soros network’s presence in Europe is contrary to the interests of the people,” he stated. Stating that Brussels is in the pocket of George Soros, he said, “If there is corruption, this is it.”

Noting the start of a “new era in Brussels,” the prime minister said Brussels needs to “sober up” and “adapt.”

Although the prime minister lauded Hungary’s economic policy plans, he said they will only work if the war does not escalate and the sanctions policy is stopped. He also believes serious protective measures will be needed.

“Without Western money, there is no Ukraine. Ukrainian agriculture clashes with European agriculture, and its economy does not fit into the European system,” he added.

Promising jobs and wage increases for everyone, he sees the middle class growing stronger in 2025, highlighting Hungary’s financial reserve system to boost consumption. Orbán also noted that Hungarians save an average of 24 percent of their income, compared to the EU average of 14 percent.

Energy will, as for many countries, remain a concern, especially with ongoing sanctions and as Hungary’s nuclear plant expansion (Paks II) will not be completed until. 2030-2032. Thus, keeping the TurkStream pipeline open will be of key importance.

