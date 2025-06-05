Trump 'Purges' Israel Hardliners In Overhaul Of Mideast Policy

Via The Cradle

Between late May and early June, in what insiders are calling an "America First" course correction, US President Donald Trump has been removing key pro-Israel hardliners from his foreign policy team.

He is reportedly targeting individuals known for their militaristic views on Iran and deep alignment with Israeli policy, often in ways critics say undercut broader US strategic goals. Such individuals include National Security Council officials Eric Trager, Merav Ceren, and Morgan Ortagus. The purge comes after Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar in May – a trip that notably bypassed Israel.

Morgan Ortagus, who was also a former US intelligence analyst and national security contributor to Fox News, AFP.

Trump is now reportedly seeking to steer his administration toward a more diplomatic and economically driven approach in the region, with moves underway to ease sanctions on Syria and reopen negotiations with Iran.

According to sources familiar with the changes, the president is looking to replace outgoing officials with voices more aligned with Vice President JD Vance’s anti-interventionist stance, in an effort to reassert White House control over West Asia policy and curb Israel’s internal influence on US decision-making.

Former National Security advisor Mike Waltz was among the first to be pushed out after reports that he had coordinated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a potential pre-emptive strike against Iran – without the approval of the White House.

However, Waltz was quietly reassigned as US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Merav Ceren’s removal drew particular attention, given her well-known ties to Israel’s military. Before her role at the NSC, she had worked with Israel’s Ministry of Defense and was closely linked to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Washington think tank known for its hardline stance on Iran and vocal support for Israeli military campaigns in Lebanon.

Eric Trager, another official on the chopping block, had long been vocal about his hardline views. An Iran hawk who authored critical work on Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood, Trager held a relatively low-profile role within the NSC but symbolized the ideological faction Trump is now sidelining.

Former US envoy Morgan Ortagus, who led US policy on Lebanon, sparked backlash after publicly thanking Israel for “defeating” Hezbollah during a visit to Lebanon’s presidential palace. Her aggressive push to disarm the group drew criticism from Lebanese officials and raised concerns about undermining regional diplomacy. Though she reportedly sought to take over Syria policy, the role went to Trump ally Tom Barrack.

The US president reportedly aims to cut National Security Council staff by half, a move that reflects his preference for a tighter circle of loyalists over traditional policy hands, consolidating decision-making around trusted allies.

Tucker Carlson has been making a lot of noise of late over the undue Israeli influence within the administration...

Mark Levin was at the White House today, lobbying for war with Iran. To be clear, Levin has no plans to fight in this or any other war. He’s demanding that American troops do it. We need to stop Iran from building nuclear weapons, he and likeminded ideologues in Washington are… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 5, 2025

Behind these moves lies a growing rift between Trump and Netanyahu. Insiders suggest the Israeli leader’s push for military action against Iran clashed with Trump’s renewed interest in deal-making. The shakeup appears designed to dilute Israeli influence in Washington and reassert Trump’s control over US strategy in the region.

Trump’s Iran policy remains a moving target. After news broke that the administration had offered Tehran a deal allowing low-level uranium enrichment, Trump swiftly denied it. The contradiction reflects the internal tug-of-war still playing out within his reshaped foreign policy team.