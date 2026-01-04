"Cocaine Mills": Trump Puts Three More Latin American Countries On Notice

President Trump soon after the overnight into early Saturday brief invasion of Venezuela and nabbing of President Nicolas Maduro - now in US custody on American soil - put more Latin American countries on notice, calling them essentially "cocaine mills" which ship 'poison' into the United States.

The not-so-veiled warnings and threats were issued to the governments of Mexico, Colombia, and Cuba - the latter which has been a Washington enemy stretching many decades back into the height of the Cold War.

AFP via Getty Images

In the comments, Trump again called Maduro as a "narco-terrorist" while fielding a question about the implications for neighboring countries, before linking the Venezuelan leader to his ally Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

"He has cocaine mills, he has factories where he makes cocaine and they're sending it into the United States" Trump said of the Colombian leader, adding, "he does have to watch his ass."

And on Cuba, the warning was more veiled, as he described his administration is "going to be something we’ll end up talking about" as Washington suppose wants to "help the people" of this "failing nation" akin to Venezuela.

"It’s very similar in the sense that we want to help the people in Cuba, but we also want to help the people who were forced out of Cuba and are living in this country," he continued, in reference to Trump's own significant support base among Cuban-Americans.

Among the more interesting and somewhat post-Venezuela regime change remarks by Trump were aimed just south of the border. Trump again put Left wing, or perhaps more accurately center-left Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on notice.

Trump described that the drug cartels are basically running the country, and that "something’s going to have to be done with Mexico" and that the government is "frightened" of them.

"They’re running Mexico. I’ve asked her numerous times: ‘Would you like us to take out the cartels?’ ‘No, no, no, Mr. President, no, no, no, please.’ So we have to do something," he said in a phone interview with Fox.

Mexico had quickly condemned the US military action in Venezuela, as predictably the Colombian leader too. Petro has described Washington's actions as an "assault on the sovereignty" of Latin America - and many other BRCIS and other global south countries have said the same.

As for Cuba, the US has over decades been essentially 'looking for an excuse' in a 'give us a reason' kind of way while all along keeping brutal sanctions on Havana. Will Trump now have his 'reason' for getting more muscular on Cuba?