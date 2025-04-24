Trump Says Could Meet Putin 'Shortly After' Upcoming Middle East Trip

President Donald Trump has said he could meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin shortly after his upcoming trip to the Middle East in May, where's he expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The Gulf tour, set for May 13 through the 16th, will be the first such Mideast trip of Trump's second term. TASS reported this week, "In March, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet in Saudi Arabia at some point."

Via Reuters

While there are no clear, concrete plans for this, Trump was asked by reporters Wednesday about the possibility of talks with Putin while in Saudi Arabia.

That's when Trump responded, "It’s possible, but most likely not. I think we’ll meet with him shortly thereafter." But he didn't offer any details of when or where this could happen.

US special envoy Steven Witkoff has also recently suggested Saudi Arabia as a venue for a potential future Trump-Putin meeting.

The Kremlin has welcomed Trump administration suggestions that Ukraine finally give up claims to Crimea. Trump addressed Zelensky in a Wednesday social media statement and said "Crimea was lost years ago" and that he should face reality and give it up for the sake of peace.

Putin's office responded by saying, "This fully corresponds with our understanding and with what we have been saying for a long time."

But Trump had some strong words for Moscow on Thursday, following a deadly overnight Russian ballistic missile and drone attack on Kiev, which killed at least ten people.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!"

The Kremlin has laid out that it is willing to stop the finding, and that peace can be achieved if Ukrainian forces exit the four annexed territories of the East.

Moments of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/hfStanvH92 — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 24, 2025

Zelensky has shown no signs that he's willing to do this, also as he's citing the national constitution to say that not even Crimea can legally be given up. At this point, any earlier progression toward peace appears stalled. Can a Putin-Trump face to face meeting lead to a breakthrough?