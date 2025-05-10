Trump Says India And Pakistan Agreed To "Full & Immediate Ceasefire"

India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed nations, appeared to be spiraling toward broader conflict on Saturday, setting the stage for another day of scary headlines that could trigger World War III. But just moments ago, President Trump announced on Truth Social that India and Pakistan have "agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE."

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump said.

The president continued, "Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump's announcement is a surprise, but it comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio began back-and-forth diplomacy to end the weeks-long confrontation between India and Pakistan.

The Guardian provided more color on Rubio's diplomatic mission:

Rubio has been engaged in back-and-forth diplomacy between the two countries in recent days, calling for de-escalation as India and Pakistan have been engaged in daily clashes since Wednesday. The US's top diplomat "continued to urge both parties to find ways to de-escalate and offered US assistance in starting constructive talks to avoid future conflicts," state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement on Saturday.

About 25 minutes after Trump's Truth Social post, Rubio wrote on X:

Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.

Earlier, G7 foreign ministers issued a joint statement calling for "immediate de-escalation" between the two countries.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his counterparts in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US urged "maximum restraint from both" countries. They cautioned that "further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability."

"We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome," said the G7 foreign ministers.

