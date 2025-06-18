 Trump Says Iran Reached Out, But It's 'Very Late To Be Talking'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday fielded reporters' questions on the Iran crisis, but refused to answer whether the US military will directly enter the war, amid Israeli requests that the Pentagon assist in striking Iran's nuclear facilities.

"There's a big difference between now and a week ago," Trump told reporters outside the White House, and added curiously: "Nobody knows what I'm going to do."

He indicated that the Iranians had reached out but he feels "it's very late to be talking." But he also threw out the possibility: "We may meet. It's, I don't know, there's a big difference between now and a week ago," he said on the White House lawn.

"I can tell you this, that Iran's got a lot of trouble and they want to negotiate. And I say, 'Why didn't you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction?'" And more:

"For 40 years they've been saying death to America, death to Israel, death to anybody else that they didn't like," he said. "They were bullies. They were schoolyard bullies. And now they're not bullies anymore. But we'll see what happens. "I wouldn't say that we won anything yet. I would say that we sure as hell made a lot of progress."

He further described Iran as "totally defenseless" at this moment of Israeli warplanes having full dominance of skies in Western Iran. According to a recent Bloomberg headline:

Iran’s Missile Attacks Wane, Allowing Israel to Start Reopening

Amid all of this, CNN is reporting that a third US aircraft carrier is being moved, though not all the way to Middle East waters. This could be as 'back-up' to the two carriers currently deploying to the CENTCOM region of responsibility:

USS FORD CARRIER STRIKE GROUP EXPECTED TO DEPLOY TO EUROPE: CNN

CNN details of this latest new deployment:

The USS Ford Carrier Strike Group is expected to be deployed to Europe next week, near the Middle East, putting a third aircraft carrier in close proximity to the conflict between Israel and Iran, a US official and two other people familiar with the matter said. The Ford’s scheduled deployment to the European Command theater has been in the books since late last year. But it will likely move into the eastern Mediterranean Sea, near Israel, given the ongoing conflict with Iran. At the same time, another aircraft carrier is en route to the Middle East, where it will either join or replace the USS Carl Vinson, CNN has reported.

Meanwhile the hawks are circling, as GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said he spoke with President Donald Trump last night about Iran, and that he argued there is one facility that "it would be hard to Israel to get without our help."

"We’ll see what the president does. But I never felt better about the end of the Iran nuclear program is very close, and the world will be better off for it," Graham said.

Fu Cong, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, says Israel crossed a 'red line' by striking Iran's nuclear facilities.

Fu Cong, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, says Israel crossed a 'red line' by striking Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Either you want them to have a nuclear weapon, or you don’t, and if you don’t, if diplomacy fails, you use force," he continued, according to CNN. "If you don’t understand that Iran with a nuclear weapon is the biggest danger in the world, you’re missing a lot. If you don’t understand this is a religious Nazi regime, you’re not listening to what they say."

This of course course contradicts everything Trump presented on the campaign trail, and even last month while in the Gulf - that his administration would seek pace, stability, and a non-interventionist stance which breaks from the Mideast military adventurism of the past.