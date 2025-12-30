Trump Says Netanyahu Pardon "On Its Way", Israeli President Says Otherwise

Authored by Travis Gilmore via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump said on Dec. 29 that Israeli President Isaac Herzog told him a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “on its way.” That assertion, however, was disputed by Herzog’s office.

“He’s a wartime prime minister who’s a hero. How do you not give a pardon?” Trump, while standing alongside Netanyahu, told reporters ahead of a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I spoke to the president ... he tells me it’s on its way.”

Trump suggested the fate of Israel would be far worse if Netanyahu had not been in charge during recent crises—including the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks.

“If you had the wrong prime minister right now, Israel would not exist,” Trump said.

“They were met with a force the likes of which very few countries could have handled.”

Herzog’s office, nevertheless, issued a statement that appeared to contradict Trump’s comments.

When asked about the U.S. president’s remarks, Herzog’s office said the Israeli president had not spoken with Trump since a pardon request was submitted several weeks ago.

“There has not been a conversation between President Herzog and President Trump since the pardon request was submitted,” the statement read.

“Several weeks ago, a conversation took place between President Herzog and a representative on behalf of President Trump, who inquired about the U.S. President’s letter. During that conversation, an explanation was provided regarding the stage of the process in which the request currently stands, and that any decision on the matter will be made in accordance with the established procedures.

“This was conveyed to President Trump’s representative, exactly as President Herzog stated publicly in Israel.”

Netanyahu is the first Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime while in office. He denies the bribery, fraud, and breach-of-trust charges stemming from his 2019 indictment.

His own request for a pardon, submitted on Nov. 30, argued that frequent court hearings hamper his ability to govern and that clemency would be in the national interest. The appeal was lodged following the start of a U.S.-brokered cease-fire in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s appeal for clemency has been criticized by his opponents, who said that pardoning him mid-trial would be a breach of the rule of law, according to the Times of Israel.

As per Israeli law, the president has the authority to pardon convicts; however, there is no precedent for issuing a pardon while a trial is still ongoing.

Netanyahu’s quest for a pardon has been supported by Trump, who wrote a formal letter to Herzog in November urging him to grant clemency, calling the case against the Israeli prime minister “political, unjustified prosecution.”

During their Mar-a-Lago meeting on Dec. 29, Trump and Netanyahu discussed Gaza, Iran, Syria, and other matters.

“We had a big meeting with a lot of people, a lot of talent from Israel and from the U.S.,” Trump said after the meeting.

“And I think we came to a lot of conclusions. There’s very little difference in what we’re looking at, and where we want to be, where we want to go.”

Netanyahu expressed gratitude for a “very productive meeting.”

“I think we have a partnership ... second to none,” he said. “It’s allowed us to do tremendous things.”

Ahead of the meeting, Trump said they would begin the second phase of the peace plan in Gaza “as quickly as we can.”

“But there has to be a disarming of Hamas,” he noted.

Rebuilding the war-torn region is a priority, and sanitization efforts are underway, Trump said.

“It’s been a mess for a long time, but we’re going to straighten it out,” Trump said. “We’re helping the people of Gaza a lot, and so is Israel.”

Netanyahu thanked Trump for the opportunity to meet and for his continued support of Israel.

“We’ve never had a friend like President Trump in the White House. It’s not even close,” the prime minister said.

“I think it’s not merely Israel’s great fortune; it’s the world’s great fortune.”

After the meeting, Netanyahu said his nation would award its highest civilian honor, the Israel Prize, to Trump, who will be the first non-Israeli to receive the prize. The prize was announced formally on Monday by Israel’s minister of education.