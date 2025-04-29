Trump Says Ukraine 'Will Be Crushed Very Shortly' Without Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump in a recent interview with conservative show host Glenn Beck expressed doubt whether the White House can actually achieve a comprehensive peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump has made Ukraine peace the top foreign policy priority of the early part of his administration, and on the campaign trail and within his first hundred days expressed continual confidence that the US can successfully mediate, but this confidence appears to be fading with each passing week.

In the interview he noted his belief - not for the first time - that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to making a deal on Ukraine, and is actually easier to deal with than Zelensky.

Via CNN

"When Zelenskyy was in the Oval Office. I was talking about getting it done, and he starts screaming, ‘but we need security’, meaning security, after the fact, I said, ‘security’? I don't even know if we can get this deal done," Trump told Beck.

That's when he expressed rare doubt, saying he's not sure "if we can get this deal done."

Referencing Zelensky, Trump continued: "He's asking for more, just more and more and more. And he doesn't have the cards. He doesn't have the cards, so hopefully he's going to get it done," Trump said.

And in reference to Putin, Trump explained, "I think he had the idea of going all the way through" if Trump were not in the Oval Office. "I think he's [Putin] willing to make a deal. And I would say thus far, he's been easier to deal with than Zelensky," Trump added.

Another interesting section of the interview came as follows:

Glenn Beck: Yeah, is he the problem? Is Putin the problem? Or is Europe the problem? DT: So, look: Russia is a very big military force, and Ukraine isn’t. Without Ukraine — and I’m the one that supplied the Javelins [anti-tank missiles] to them, so, you know, I did a lot for them, because the tanks got stuck in the mud, and then they got Javelined, right? And they always say, “Trump gave the Javelins,” and it was, in that case, “Obama gave sheets.” He gave sheets! They said nothing. But Biden gave money like nobody’s ever seen — $350 billion! He gave military equipment, gave storage. We had massive storage bins full of ammunition — buildings as long as the eye could see.

And in a separate '100-day' interview published in The Atlantic on Monday, Trump said that without a peace deal Ukraine will soon be crushed:

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he believes Ukraine will be "crushed very shortly," as it is up against Russia's "big war machine" that it cannot defeat. "I think I'm saving that nation. I think I'm doing a great service to Ukraine. I believe that," he said in an interview with The Atlantic published April 28.

Trump argues it has been easier to deal with Putin than Zelensky pic.twitter.com/TsajLRSaBB — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) April 29, 2025

Trump admin officials have called this week "very critical" for determining whether lasting peace in Ukraine can be forged:

Rubio said that the coming week will be “very critical” for the White House as it makes a “determination about whether this is an endeavor that we want to continue to be involved in.” “There are reasons to be optimistic, but there are reasons to be realistic,” Rubio said, adding: “We’re close, but we’re not close enough.” “Throughout this process, it’s about determining, do both sides really want peace and how close are they or how far apart they are after 90 days of effort here ... that’s what we’re trying to determine this week,” Rubio said of negotiations.

Will the US stop arming Ukraine if no peace deal is reached? Will more sanctions simply be piled onto Moscow? Or perhaps Washington will simply step aside and let Europe lead the way in fueling the proxy war.

Already NATO is said to be making plans to fill the sizeable gap of US leadership in the Western military alliance, anticipating the a US drawdown of support.