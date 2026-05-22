Trump Sending 5,000 Additional Troops To Poland, After Same Number Reduced From Germany

President Trump announced in a post on Truth Social late Thursday that he will send 5,000 additional troops to Poland, which has raised a lot of questions and introduced some level of confusion, given this is precisely the same number of troops the Pentagon has announced it plans to pull out of Germany.

"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland," Trump wrote.

Weeks ago, the White House began threatening a significant and historic force reduction from Germany, following Berlin officials' repeat criticisms of the US-Israeli war against Iran. This was initially presented in media reports as part of a broader drawdown from Europe, but now it appears US forces are just being shifted around, and with 5,000 to be placed closer to Russia.

All of this was first reported and confirmed by Punchbowl News' Briana Reilly, citing the words of House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL)...

HASC Chair Rogers said the 5k troops will be moved from Germany to Poland. This is separate from the delayed deployment of the Texas-based Army brigade. https://t.co/LTLsgSrDAe — Briana Reilly (@briana_reilly) May 21, 2026

Rogers indicated that the 5,000 new troops for Poland will be in addition to the delayed deployment of 4,000 US Army soldiers to Poland.

As it stands, reports from a week ago suggest that the 4,000 has been paused or even canceled, with Pentagon commanders cited in media reports saying they were "blindsided" by the decision.

Some of this surprise and frustration was echoed in public, with Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, the former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, stating that the Army’s role in Europe "is all about deterring the Russians, protecting America’s strategic interests and assuring allies."

But it remains that "now a very important asset that was coming to be part of that deterrence is gone." He added: "The Poles certainly have never criticized President Trump, and they do all the things that good allies are supposed to do. And yet, this happens."

Trump's announcement that he's sending a separate contingency of 5,000 to Poland could be an effort to smooth over Pentagon fears, while keeping European allies happy, and seeking to demonstrate the US is not 'backing down' from Russia.

Germany itself can't complain too loudly either, given it too has long been worried about Russia, and now more US forces are en route to NATO's 'eastern flank'. This move might have even been long in planning, with Washington trying to spin everything in terms of punishment and reward actions.