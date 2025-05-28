Trump Sent A 'Free Speech Squad' To The UK To Investigate Erosion Of Rights

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

President Trump has dispatched a cadre of State Department officials to the UK to monitor and investigate the growing attacks on freedom of speech by the British government.

The Telegraph reports that “A five-person team from the US State Department spent days in the country,” and among a host of other issues they looked into a crack down on pro-life activists voicing, or in many cases silently expressing opposition to abortion clinics.

The report notes that Trump’s free speech squad, specifically from the US Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL), “met with five activists who had been arrested for silently protesting outside abortion clinics across Britain.”

The visit demonstrates that Trump is acutely aware of the threat to freedom that is growing in the UK and is willing to intervene in British affairs as required.

The activists, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, Rose Docherty, Adam Smith-Connor, Livia Tossici-Bolt and Father Sean Gough, a Catholic priest, were all arrested for standing outside abortion clinics on public roads and silently praying.

The UK government introduced a new law creating so called ‘buffer zones’ outside hospitals and clinics providing abortions in Scotland in an effort to stop the activists being present.

Mrs Docherty told reporters “All I did was stand peacefully offering consensual conversation to anyone who wanted to take up my offer to talk. I didn’t break the law, I didn’t influence, I didn’t harass, I didn’t intimidate.”

“And yet, I was arrested just for standing there, peacefully, within 200 metres of a hospital,” she added.

“This can’t be just. It’s heartening that others around the world, including the US Government, have realised this injustice and voiced their support,” the 74 year-old grandmother further urged.

Trump’s State Department officials are also said to have met with officials from the Foreign Office and challenged telecom officiator Ofcom with regards to the much maligned Online Safety Act, which critics charge is being used to enforce censorship and punish those expressing opinions deemed to be ‘hateful’ by the authorities.

Trump’s officials are also reportedly “monitoring” the case of Lucy Connolly, the mother who have been imprisoned and denied early release over an X post wherein she called for action to be taken against illegal migrants following the horrific Southport attacks last year when three children were stabbed to death by the son of Rwanden migrants living in the UK.

“The United States supports freedom of expression at home and abroad, and remains concerned about infringements on freedom of expression,” a State Department spokesperson commented.

Back in February, during a State visit to the White House, British Prime Minister Kier Starmer encountered a fired up Vice President JD Vance who directly called out Starmer’s crackdown on free speech in the UK.

“There have been infringements on free speech that actually impact not just the British… but also impact American technology companies and by extension American citizens,” Vance told Starmer and the reporters in the room.