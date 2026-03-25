Trump Sets Xi Meeting Date As Clock Ticks On Iran War Offramp

The long-anticipated Trump-Xi meeting will take place in Beijing on May 14 and 15, the White House said Wednesday, after the bilateral summit was previously pushed back due to the Iran war.

This marks a roughly six week postponement compared to when it was earlier supposed to happen. President Trump indicated in a fresh social media post that US representatives are "finalizing preparations for these Historic Visits." He added that "I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event."

Since the war kicked off on Feb.28, White House officials have offered an ever-evolving timeline for offramp and exit from the war, vowing the whole time that it's not a "forever war" and "not like Iraq and Afghanistan" - to quote from Hegseth's latest Pentagon briefings.

The latest administration assessment is that it will last around five weeks, and prediction markets are adjusting for that...

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was specifically asked Wednesday whether Trump's China trip means Washington expects the war will be wound down by mid-May. She responded:

"We’ve always estimated approximately four to six weeks, so you could do the math on that."

Should the war not be over by then, Beijing is likely to see Trump as being in a weakened position for Washington-Beijing negotiations. By then the media might also start increasingly applying the word 'quagmire' to the whole ordeal - and Trump may start losing political support at home if there's no wind down, even among Republicans.

At the moment things aren't looking great, given on Wednesday Iran's Foreign Ministry sought to make clear "there are no talks with the US." It also declared that the US and Israel have "failed" in their "war goals including quick victory and change of regime."

There also remains another lingering potential complication from China's perspective:

Behind the scenes, however, there remains caution. The summit may still “not necessarily happen as planned,” with the possibility either China or the US decides to pull out of talks, according to two Chinese sources familiar with the matter, speaking under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivities surrounding the meeting. "If the war in Iran causes major casualties of Chinese citizens, or major damage of Chinese assets in the region, then Trump would not be able to come," said a source, describing one of Beijing’s apparent red lines.

Beijing meanwhile earlier in the day Wednesday commented on the Pakistani offer to host US-Iran talks aimed at ending the war, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian telling reporters in Beijing: "Ceasefire and peace talks are more important tasks at hand."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt:



Trump’s meeting with Xi in China will now take place in Beijing on May 14–15. pic.twitter.com/6kfu8xMCTp — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 25, 2026

"China supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions, de-escalating the situation and restoring dialogue," the statement added. On Iran's continued control of the Strait of Hormuz, Lin said: "Maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East and keeping shipping routes safe serves the common interests of the international community."