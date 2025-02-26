Trump Shares Bizarre AI Video Of Future Gaza: 'No More Tunnels, No More Fear'

President Trump shared a wild video showing his vision for the future of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning. The AI video, sure to be ultra-controversial, depicts a future "Riviera of the Middle East" after Palestinians are presumably expelled from the Strip. The clip on his Truth Social platform was not accompanied by specific comments but is titled "Gaza 2025, What's Next?"

The clip was initially created and appeared on other social media in early February. It kicks off showing people wandering through a decimated Gaza Strip, but then the scene transforms into skyscrapers and a luxury beach resort complete with palm trees and tourists relaxing. The fast-moving images depict a party atmosphere, in stark contrast to years of grinding war between Hamas and Israel.

Even more bizarre is a later scene with bearded belly dancers on the beach. Sporting green headbands, the dancers appear to be mocking Hamas fighters. Elon Musk also is shown enjoying some hummus, and "Trump" is dancing in a nightclub in a tower with the inscription "Trump Gaza". Netanyahu is at one point depicted as sipping beverages near a swimming pool with Trump. "Donald Trump will set you free, bringing the life for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump's Gaza is finally here," a song rings out in the background. "Trump's Gaza is shining bright, golden future, a brand new life," the lyrics continue. "Feast and dance; the deed is done. Trump Gaza number one." Watch the crazy and highly incendiary AI-generated clip below: