Trump Slams Biden, Zelensky & Putin For Ukraine War: 'Everybody Is To Blame'
President Donald Trump while speaking with the press in the Oval Office on Monday once again blasted President Biden for the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, a war which Trump has repeatedly stressed should have never happened.
"That’s a war that should have never been allowed to start and Biden could have stopped it and Zelensky could have stopped it and Putin should have never started it," Trump said. "Everybody is to blame."
Trump added: "If Biden were competent and if Zelenskyy were competent, and I don’t know that he is, we had a rough session with this guy — he just kept asking for more and more."
But he seemed to reserve his most aggressive criticisms for Zelensky, once again blasting him for asking for more and more weapons and money, while knowing full well Ukraine can't defeat Russia, which is "twenty times your size" - as Trump said. Watch:
Trump has fully turned on Zelenskyy: "He's always looking to purchase missiles. Listen, when you start a war, you gotta know you can win a war. You don't start a war against somebody that's 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles." pic.twitter.com/1hBWeyu2hg— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025
Clearly last month's Oval Office showdown involving J.D. Vance and Zelensky going at it still looms large in Trump's mind. Trump had separately in a Monday Truth Social post also lamented that Biden and Zelensky "did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin."
Here's what he said in the post:
"The war between Russia and Ukraine is Biden's war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening," Trump wrote, adding that he "had nothing to do with this war" but is working "diligently to get the death and destruction to stop."
"If the 2020 presidential election was not rigged, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible war would never have happened," he continued. "President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to stop, and fast. So sad!"
Much of this seems in reaction to the Zelensky "60 Minutes" interview from Sunday, wherein the Ukrainian leader claimed that "Russian narratives are prevailing" in the US, while singling out Vance in particular.
Zelensky had said, "It’s a shift in tone, a shift in reality, really yes, a shift in reality, and I don’t want to engage in the altered reality that is being presented to me,"
And on Vance, he described: "First and foremost, we did not launch an attack [to start the war]. It seems to me that the Vice President is somehow justifying Putin’s actions. I tried to explain, 'You can’t look for something in the middle. There is an aggressor and there is a victim. The Russians are the aggressor, and we are the victim'."
Despite Trump's newest attack on Zelensky, it remains that the United States is still supplying weaponry to Kiev, though reportedly in lesser quantities that previously, and is still providing limited intelligence.
Zelensky has likely had to restrain some of the criticisms he wishes to hurl back, give Kiev is deeply fearful the US could once again cut off the flow of arms and ammo, as it did briefly soon after Trump took office.