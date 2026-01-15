Trump Takes Fresh Swipe At Zelensky, Says Problem Is Not Putin

In what by now, nearly four years into the Ukraine war, seems a biannual exercise, President Trump has taken another swipe at President Volodymyr Zelensky, this time blaming him for holding up the potential peace deal with Russia.

The European allies have said the opposite, accusing Moscow of having no real interest in achieving ceasefire. But in a fresh interview given to Reuters from the Oval Office, Trump said it remains Putin who is more eager and willing, with Zelensky more reticent. "I think he's ready to make a deal," Trump said of the Russian leader, before turning to the other warring side: "I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal."

Asked directly why US-led negotiations have thus far proved elusive, Trump responded simply and bluntly: "Zelensky."

In re-presenting the this section of the interview on the question of the so far failed deal, Reuters reviews, "Trump's comments suggested renewed frustration with the Ukrainian leader. The two presidents have long had a volatile relationship, though their interactions seem to have improved over Trump's first year back in office."

"At times, Trump has been more willing to accept Putin's assurances at face value than the leaders of some U.S. allies, frustrating Kyiv, European capitals and U.S. lawmakers, including some Republicans," the report continues.

One big ask from Trump which Zelensky seems to be dragging his feet on is elections. Trump has mocked Ukraine for no longer being a "democracy" given the long canceled presidential elections under martial law. Ukrainian parliament has responded by setting up a special committee to examine the issue.

Elections seem a prospect far away given Zelensky as added demands like Russia agreeing to a temporary ceasefire while a vote process proceeds. Kiev also wants international backers to pledge protection and support for such a vote.

There's also the big question of territorial concessions. The US has been pushing a major compromise in the Donbass, but Zelensky has still insisted he won't given up territory. Instead he's open to a "freeze" of the frontlines, but no political recognition of the Russian Federation's annexed territories.

Zelensky last month in London while huddling with the so-called 'coalition of the willing' European leaders definitively ruled out that his country will agree to cede land as part of a peace deal.

Trump and Zelensky could soon meet again, per the interview:

Asked if he would meet Zelenskiy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week, Trump said he would but implied no plans were set. "I would - if he's there," Trump said. "I'm going to be there." Asked why he believed Zelenskiy was holding back on negotiations, Trump did not elaborate, saying only: "I just think he's, you know, having a hard time getting there."

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Zelensky's hands are effectively tied by his own hard right-wing Ukrainian militias and elements of the military. If he gives up territory for the sake of peace, groups like Azov or Right Sector will want a word...

Trump has lately appeared to be more willing to wash his hands of American involvement in the conflict. However, it remains anything but clear whether this will translate into halting US intelligence assistance to Ukrainian forces, or whether US arms and funds will be halted or at least significantly throttled.