Trump Tells Netanyahu Don't Hinder Syria's Stability In Rare Rebuke

President Trump has issued a rare criticism and brush back of Israel's expansionist policy in Syria, where in the south of the country Israel's military has launched recent deadly ground and aerial raids which go way beyond just the Golan Heights.

Trump has warned that the future of Syria's stability is at stake. He wrote in a Monday post on Truth Social, "The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the Country of Syria. We are doing everything within our power to make sure the Government of Syria continues to do what was intended, which is substantial, in order to build a true and prosperous Country."

While touting that he has recently terminated long existing sanctions on Syria, Trump crucially warned "It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State."

Getty Images

He then once again praised the founder of al-Qaeda in Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who since Assad's ouster a year ago declared himself 'interim president'.

Trump's message to Israel is that 'interference' in Syria's affairs could hinder the potential for "peace in the Middle East" - which Washington wants to see, according to his message. Times of Israel is reporting that Trump's Truth Social post was issued alongside an important phone call with PM Netanyahu on Monday:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are speaking by phone, according to multiple Hebrew media reports. The call comes after Trump warned Israel against destabilizing Syria and its new leadership, days after IDF soldiers battled gunmen in the country’s south.

Israel last Friday had launched another unprovoked major attack on Syria, which killed at least 13 people, including children - and additionally some 25 were reported injured.

The widely reported assault on the southern Syrian town of Beit Jinn constituted a rare ground raid by Israeli forces, accompanied by air and artillery support. Israel troops actually took on casualties - with at least six that were reported wounded, including two critically.

Israeli drones have also been active over the area. In post-Assad Syria, the IDF has encroached more and more on Syrian territory, expanding significantly beyond its Golan Heights occupation.

The Israeli military has described that the high-risk operation was launched to detain suspects belonging to Jama'a Islamiya - a Lebanese Sunni Islamist group which is alleged to have fired rockets at Israel from Lebanon during the Gaza war. The statement further charged the group "terrorist plots".

However, Trump's Monday statement is a very mild criticism at best. It could be that Israel is actually getting these Syrian operations approved by US military commanders in the region.