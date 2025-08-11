Trump Tempers Expectations Ahead Of Alaska "Feel-Out Meeting" With Putin

During President Donald Trump's wide-raning news conference held at the White House on Monday, he was asked about the much anticipated Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is of course stirring much controversy given European fears that he'll do a deal which sidelines Ukraine's interests.

"This is a war that should never have happened," Trump began in this section of the presser. "This is a war that wouldn't have happened if I were president, it would never have happened." These statements are nothing new, but what followed is a first.

Trump then interestingly for the first time used language about the Friday planned summit which appears aimed at greatly tempering expectations. This is after several rounds of US-backed Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul failed to produce any breakthroughs.

Trump described the talks with Putin as merely a "feel-out meeting" and said that Putin "wants to get involved". He then voiced his belief that Putin wants to get the war "over with".

Via Shutterstock

"I've said that a few times and I've been disappointed because I'd have a great call with him and then missiles would be lobbed into Kyiv or some other place," Trump stated.

He futher pledged that he'll tell Putin "you've got to end this war, you've got to end it". And he sought to once again reassure European leaders -"who I get along with very well" - saying they will be the first phone call after the talks are over.

As for whether a final deal could be achieved in Alaska, Trump emphasized that "it's not up to me". Again choosing language which seeks to manage expectations, Trump casually said: "I got a call to say they'd like to meet, and I'm going to see what they want to meet about."

"I'd like to see a ceasefire, I'd like to see the best deal that could be made for both parties, it takes two to tango," he added, which could be interpreted as a jab toward Ukraine.

Trump at one point in his comments mistakenly said: "We're going to Russia. That's going to be a big deal." He perhaps has a future trip to Russia in mind, as a return gesture for Putin coming to American soil to talk.

But then near the end of the remarks he offered a corrective, saying "I thought it was very respectful that the president of Russia is coming to our country, as opposed to us going to his country, or even a third, third party place."

Such warm words said of Putin will likely make Zelensky nervous, hearkening back to the opening months of Trump taking office, when Trump's relations with Zelensky hit a low-point, and criticisms aimed at Kiev came weekly. Some analysts have already pointed out that these Monday statements from Trump don't bode well for Ukraine and a favorable settlement on its terms.

Meanwhile, Zelensky in fresh statements has highlighted Russia has only stepped-up aerial attacks on Ukraine of late. He talled that in just the past week, Russia sent more than 1,000 air bombs, nearly 1,400 drones and several missile strikes on Ukraine. But Ukraine has also been hitting Russian oil refineries on a weekly basis at this point, as both sides continue to target energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's position has been to accuse Russia of simply trying to buy time, and that it's not actually interested in negotiating peace. The fact that Trump is even meeting with Putin is being felt as a huge slap in the face in Kiev.