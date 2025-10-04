Trump Thanks Israel For Halting Gaza City Offensive, Urges Hamas "Move Quickly" Or Deal Is Off

The Israeli military has been ordered by the Netanyahu government to pause its offensive in Gaza City, according to Israeli army radio on Saturday, just a day after Hamas is said to have agreed to the Trump-proposed peace plan which seeks the release of all remaining hostages, living and deceased.

The Israeli military in an official statement said it had been ordered to "advance readiness" for implementing the first stage of Trump’s plan. Army radio noted that military operations in Gaza would be scaled back to "the minimum" - but what have been dubbed defensive strikes will continue. Prime Minister Netanyahu says the hostages will be freed in days.

Source: Israeli army via Reuters

Some of these airstrikes were still observed throughout the day, with Palestinian sources saying at least 55 people have still been killed since dawn.

President Trump himself late Friday urged Israel to halt its bombardment, while also calling on Hamas to "move quickly" on implementing the 20-point peace plan.

"I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed," Trump stated on Truth Social Saturday morning.

But he also warned that "Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off," adding that "I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!"

But Hamas had only said it is ready to enter negotiations on Trump's peace plan, suggesting there are many more hurdles to go as each condition is agreed to.

Prime Minister Netanyahu in fresh remarks to reporters emphasized that the plan calls for the complete demilitarization of Hamas - but this is anything but certain in terms of whether the Palestinian militant group will actually lay down its weapons.

But Hamas did say it has agreed to releasing all 48 remaining hostages that it's ready to surrender power over the Gaza Strip, but the proverbial devil will be in the details in terms of how precisely this all comes to fruition.

It remains an open question the degree to which fighting has actually stopped in Gaza City...

it has been 18 hours since trump ordered israel to stop bombing gaza to implement the “peace plan” and predictably israel has yet to cease its bombing of gaza.



trump then followed up and made it seem like israel has stopped its operations on the strip. pic.twitter.com/AfiWuemEOc — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 4, 2025

The Palestinian side hopes to see 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Palestinians detained without charge released as a result of the Trump 20-point plan.

Israeli military Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee is meanwhile telling Palestinian residents not to return to their homes in Gaza City or northern Gaza.

Still, this moment seems the best shot at truce or permanent peace in the two-year long war in quite a while, and the White House seems ready to seize the initiative and push the sides to the finish line.