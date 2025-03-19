Trump Threatens Houthis With 'Complete Annihilation' As US In 'Continuous' Bombing

President Trump is freshly warning that the Houthis (Ansarallah movement) of Yemen will be completely annihilated if they don't immediately halt their drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea.

The Wednesday warning came just as US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed it is engaged in "continuous operations against Iran-back Houthi terrorists."

The US has been engaged in several days of airstrikes on Yemen, via Reuters.

Trump's words posted to Truth Social accused Iran of ramping up military supplies and arms to the Houthis, as the group continues launching missiles not only on Red Sea shipping but Israeli territory.

"Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of Supplies," Trump's statement began, in a bit of a surprise admission of lessened Iranian support to the Houthis.

But Trump pivoted to demanding that any and all supplies must end, or else the Houthis will be "completely annihilated"...

Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly. Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse — It’s not even a fair fight, and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!

Yet the Houthis have vowed they will not back down. According to an earlier Houthi statement in response to American military action:

“After engaging with our armed forces, US aircraft carrier retreated as far as 1,300 km north of the Red Sea,” Ansarallah leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Monday. “We are confronting US aggression by targeting its aircraft carrier, warships, and naval vessels, with greater escalation options if it persists. If the situation and responsibility require us to take a bigger step or bigger action, we will not hesitate, and we are ready for this option,” Houthi said during a televised speech. The Defense Minister in the Ansarallah-led National Salvation Government, Major General Mohammed al-Atifi, also confirmed that the YAF “[is] ready to develop the confrontation in a manner commensurate with the scale of the challenge and any emergency.”

"The naval battle against the Israeli enemy, following its violation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, is not like before," Atifi said.

Some pundits have pointed out that this is really about defending Israel, in violation of 'America first' - also as Congress is missing in action.

🚨Sirens sounding in southern Israel following projectile fire from Yemen🚨 pic.twitter.com/COgwziul88 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 18, 2025

This has been the constant pattern of US military adventurism in the Middle East since 2001 and 2003: whether it's the Taliban of Afghanistan, or the Iraq insurgency, or the chaos of Syria - the full blunt force of Pentagon technology and power has struggled in guerilla-style conflicts where there is no well-defined 'front'. And all the while the bodies pile up on both sides, often creating a politically costly environment for Western leaders back home.

* * *

Middle East war correspondent Elijah Magnier has a similar take, writing the following...

Throughout history, Yemen has defeated all foreign occupiers, earning a reputation as a "graveyard of invaders. Every major empire and military force that attempted to dominate Yemen has ultimately been forced to retreat.

US President Donald Trump has declared his intention to "destroy" Ansar Allah (Houthis) in Yemen, resuming intense bombing campaigns across several Yemeni provinces. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, as the US seeks to directly target Yemen’s resistance movement, which has remained defiant despite years of war, blockades, and foreign intervention.