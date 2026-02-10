Trump Threatens To Send Second Carrier Near Iran

For the past week, the Pentagon's ongoing military build-up in the Middle East has grabbed world headlines amid fears President Trump is ready to do another Venezuela - but this time targeting a much bigger and more formidable country and its army - the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US officials have lately made clear that Trump favors a negotiated solution where the Iranians would give up their nuclear program, dilute enrichment, as well as significantly curb their long and medium-range ballistic missile arsenal.

But already by Tuesday, Trump himself is waving the big stick again, threatening to deploy a second aircraft carrier near Iran if Oman talks don't bear fruit.

The president told Axios in a newly published interview:

"We have an armada that is heading there and another one might be going," Trump said, adding that he's "thinking" about sending another aircraft carrier strike group.

Two carriers would definitely signal 'game on' for conflict with Iran.

The USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group is already poised for action in regional waters just south of Iran, and this involves dozens of fighter jets, Tomahawk missiles, along with several support warships.

Trump took the opportunity to repeat a US ultimatum to Tehran: "Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time," he told Axios. The Iranians will no doubt have this ringing in their ears headed into a planned second round of talks next week.

But Trump still claimed that Iran "wants to make a deal very badly" and is engaging much more seriously than in the past. There are signs that this is accurate, given the latest offer to dilute its enriched uranium in exchange for the lifting of all sanctions.

The US president articulated his view that the June war taught the Iranians a huge lesson: "Last time they didn't believe I would do it," Trump said. "They overplayed their hand."

But of course, at that very moment just before Israel attacked (followed by the US bombing three nuclear sites by the close of the 12-day conflict), Iran thought it was engaged in good faith talks. Trump is still holding out hope that "We can make a great deal with Iran."

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu is due in Washington Wednesday. It's something like Bibi's seventh visit, and without doubt he will push Trump for maximum force and threats against the Ayatollah. Some pundits have warned that Israel is leading the way on Iran policy, but Trump has at times shown willingness to put Netanyahu in his place - so the Israeli prime minister will have to tread carefully.

Meanwhile all the obvious things remain in Washington's max etc tool kit: the WSJ reports Tuesday the US is weighing seizing tankers (again) carrying Iranian oil in order to pressure Tehran.