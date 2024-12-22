print-icon
Trump Threatens To Take Back Panama Canal As He Declares "Golden Age Of America Is Upon Us"

by Tyler Durden
Donald Trump warned that his new administration could try to regain control of the Panama Canal that the United States “foolishly” ceded to its Central American ally, contending that shippers are charged “ridiculous” fees to pass through the vital transportation channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

“The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US,” Trump wrote. “This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop.”

“The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National Security" Trump wrote adding that "if the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question."

He ended by warning "the Officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!"

Panama’s conservative president José Raúl Mulino, who was elected in May on a pro-business platform, roundly rejected the  notion as an affront to his country’s sovereignty.

The president-elect’s comment came during his first major rally since winning the White House on Nov. 5. Addressing supporters at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Arizona, Trump pledged that his “dream team Cabinet” would deliver a booming economy, seal U.S. borders and quickly settle wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“I can proudly proclaim that the Golden Age of America is upon us,” Trump said. “There’s a spirit that we have now that we didn’t have just a short while ago.”

Trump also suggested that the canal was in danger of falling into the wrong hands, saying the canal isn’t China’s to manage. China is its second-biggest customer of the canal after the US.

In response, Elon Musk, whom liberals now accuse of being Trump's puppetmaster having seemingly vanquished Putin in this alleged task, responded that "2025 is gonna be so lit", which it of course will be if Trump pulls a Russia and decides that it is indeed time to annex the Panama canal.

