Trump Threatens US Military Action In Nigeria Over 'Killing Of Christians'

Saturday evening has seen a somewhat unexpected threat of US military intervention in West Africa from President Trump, as he has threatened Nigeria with potential direct action.

He has said the United States will mull cutting off aid completely over government's of failing to protect Christians. But more importantly and ominously he affirmed on Truth Social that he's ordered the Pentagon "to prepare for possible action" to wipe out "Islamic Terrorists" in the country.

"If we attack," he stated, "it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!" (one wonders why he never issued similar statements over Syrian Christians).

He already the day prior said Nigeria will be labeled a country of particular concern, as it's "engaged in severe violations of religious freedom."

He had further said Friday that "Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria" - following allegations from several US lawmakers and Evangelical leaders that thousands of Christians are poised to be wiped out by Islamist forces - something which Nigeria has rejected.

But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu roundly rejected the characterizations, saying Saturday that Nigeria "as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians."

Boko Haram is one of the terror groups long active in the country of some 220 million, and it has terrorized Christians, but also Muslims deemed 'apostate' for not following the group's hardline beliefs.

The US military has long been active in another African country of late - Somalia - conducing drone warfare against various Islamist groups and warlords.

Hegseth quickly says the military is at the ready, even with the unprecedented build-up off Venezulea: "The Department of War is preparing for action."

But like with Somalia, the Pentagon would likely have limited success in vast Nigeria, also given radical groups tend to be dispersed throughout the country, and among the population - and so there is no 'front line' in such a 'counter-terror' conflict, making total eradication of such groups nearly impossible.