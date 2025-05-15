Trump Touts 1.4 Trillion Investment In AI, Tech From UAE In Final Mideast Stop

After the several massive announcements and deals to come out of Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, developments during the last leg of the US President's Gulf tour in United Arab Emirates actually seem a bit humdrum by comparison.

But the visuals and spare no expenses official welcome and ceremonial events have certainly been interesting...

Among the more notable statements has been Trump's touting a 1.4 trillion... yes that's trillion... investment in AI and other tech sectors from the Emirates.

The White House had previewed this longtime in the works deal as related to artificial intelligence infrastructure, semiconductors, energy and manufacturing.

Further, Emirates Global Aluminum will "invest in the first new aluminium smelter in the United States in 35 years, which would nearly double US domestic aluminium production."

According to more developments out of the UAE:

The White House said that Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed agreements that would “generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion”.

The agreements are said to include a $96bn deal with Qatar Airways to buy up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aeroplanes, and a statement of intent for $38bn in investments at Qatar’s Al Udeid Airbase and other air defence capabilities.

A meeting is scheduled for later today of US, Turkish and Syrian officials to discuss details of Trump’s announced dropping of sanctions against Syria.

Trump’s three-country tour of the Gulf state region will conclude in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Amid lots of awards ceremonies, accolades, and a state dinner...

Trump has also been filling in more details of fresh arms deals inked with Qatar. "Yesterday we signed an agreement for Qatar to purchase $42bn-worth of the finest American military hardware including THAAD missile batteries," he said Thursday while speaking to US troops at Al Udeid airbase.

The commander-in-chief further detailed that the deal includes "Pegasus refueling aircraft, Desert Vipers, light armored vehicles, amphibious combat vehicles, the MQ-9B and the Sky Guardian drones."

As for Qatar, the president says he's still ready to accept a donated jet from the tiny oil and gas rich country, a flying palace of a future Air Force One, which Dems have been warning would be a violation of the US Constitution's prohibition on foreign gifts. Certainly he'll come back to Washington awaiting immense controversy and backlash from the corporate media and his political enemies.