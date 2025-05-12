Trump To Turkey? President Floats Joining Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
It yet another Ukraine peace talks related surprise, President Donald Trump on Monday floated the possibility of him traveling to Turkey to personally mediate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which are set for Thursday in Istanbul.
"I was thinking about actually flying over there," Trump said during a televised press conference on drug pricing. The words come after Ukraine's President Zelensky said he's ready to be there, and also challenged Putin to travel to the Turkish capital in person.
"There’s a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things could happen," Trump added, and the caveat: "I would fly there if I thought it would be helpful,"
"Thursday’s meeting with Russia and Ukraine is really important," Trump said. "I was really insistent that that meeting take place. I think good things can come out of that meeting. Stop the bloodshed, it’s a bloodbath."
The White House is backing a 30-day ceasefire plan, in hopes that it would lead to a final end to the bloodshed, with detailed negotiations in the interim.
"I have a feeling they're going to agree. I do. I have a feeling," Trump also emphasized. The travel comments seemed more about displaying his personal optimism on new talks.
He didn't mention specifics or the challenge of logistics and setting up proper security, which can typically take days or weeks when it comes to presidential travel and coordination between the Secret Service and host nations.
President Trump is about to embark on a trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE - so a potential Turkey visit would require a stop-over upon the return trip.
Zelensky was quick to respond to Trump's public brainstorming, stating on X that "all of us in Ukraine would appreciate it if President Trump could be there with us at this meeting in Türkiye." He added: "I hope that the Russians will not evade the meeting."
It seems clear that in poking the Kremlin, Zelensky is really just seeking to performatively demonstrate to Washington and European allies that he's willing to engage in negotiations, after Trump has ramped up the pressure, and given Kiev desperately needs to continue securing Western weapons and support.
Turkey’s Erdogan has calls with Putin and Zelensky before DIRECT Russia-Ukraine talks pic.twitter.com/Gx42d6e5C4— RT (@RT_com) May 12, 2025
It remains that Zelensky has offered no big (territorial) concessions to end the war, so likely Putin isn't too interested in traveling to Turkey personally, for something which would likely in the end be a bust in terms of finalizing a peace settlement.
The Kremlin likely understands perfectly well that this is mostly Zelensky playing to the cameras, and seeking to satisfy Trump and 'reset' the relationship with the US. It's anything but clear whether Zelensky will actually be in Istanbul at this point.