Trump To Turkey? President Floats Joining Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

It yet another Ukraine peace talks related surprise, President Donald Trump on Monday floated the possibility of him traveling to Turkey to personally mediate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which are set for Thursday in Istanbul.

"I was thinking about actually flying over there," Trump said during a televised press conference on drug pricing. The words come after Ukraine's President Zelensky said he's ready to be there, and also challenged Putin to travel to the Turkish capital in person.

AFP/Getty Images

"There’s a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things could happen," Trump added, and the caveat: "I would fly there if I thought it would be helpful,"

"Thursday’s meeting with Russia and Ukraine is really important," Trump said. "I was really insistent that that meeting take place. I think good things can come out of that meeting. Stop the bloodshed, it’s a bloodbath."

The White House is backing a 30-day ceasefire plan, in hopes that it would lead to a final end to the bloodshed, with detailed negotiations in the interim.

"I have a feeling they're going to agree. I do. I have a feeling," Trump also emphasized. The travel comments seemed more about displaying his personal optimism on new talks.

He didn't mention specifics or the challenge of logistics and setting up proper security, which can typically take days or weeks when it comes to presidential travel and coordination between the Secret Service and host nations.

President Trump is about to embark on a trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE - so a potential Turkey visit would require a stop-over upon the return trip.