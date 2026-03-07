Trump Urges Iranian Diplomats To Seek Asylum, Describes What He Wants In A New Ruler

"Iran is not the same country it was a week ago. A week ago they were powerful, and now they've been indeed neutered" - that's what President Trump told CNN in a brief phone interview Friday.

He also expressed that he doesn't care if Iran becomes a democracy or not, and his words even left open the possibility of the continuation of a Shia theocratic government, after the first big Saturday wave of US-Israeli attacks killed Ayatollah Khamenei and much of his immediate family.

"No, I’m saying there has to be a leader that’s going be fair and just, do a great job, treat the United States and Israel well, and treat the other countries in the Middle East — they’re all our partners," Trump stated.

When asked about if the next leader could still be a Muslim cleric or religious head, Trump responded: "Well I may be, yeah. I mean, it depends on who the person is. I don't mind religious leaders. I deal with a lot of religious leaders and they are fantastic."

So this suggests that by the end of this, assuming that Washington can manage to find an achievable 'end' - the world could still find an 'Islamic Republic' in place.

Separate prior Thursday remarks by the US President also interestingly urged Iranian diplomats across the world to defect and seek asylum in the United States or its embassies abroad. Watch:

Trump: We'll bring in any Iranian refugees that aid the U.S Military!



Trump complained about the Afghan INVADERS and now is doing the same thing.



This is how we got invaded with people from the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/kI129L0DJa — The General (@1776General_) March 6, 2026

We "urge Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and to help us shape a new and better Iran," he said.

"They have no air defense. All of their airplanes are gone. Their communications are gone. Missiles are gone. Launches are gone. About 60% and 64%, respectively. Other than that, they're doing quite well. I said, what's left? But they're tough, and they want to fight." he continued of the US-Israeli ongoing Operation Epic Fury.

"And they're calling. They're saying, how do we make a deal? I said, you're being a little bit late, and we want to fight now more than they do," Trump continued - though it's unclear what he's referring too, unless perhaps related to reports that countries are trying to mediate.

As for urging Iran ambassadors and diplomats and officials to defect, the war is only just under a week old - and it seems very wishful and premature thinking to envision large-scale defections. Of course, Washington always wants its defectors and spies, but it's also important to keep in mind some recent historical examples of America's horrible track record of regime change wars. A foremost quagmire comes to mind:

In 2001 the US waged a full assault, ground war and occupation of Afghanistan to overthrow the Taliban. Who is in charge of Kabul in 2026?

Trump might have just proclaimed that Iran is 'neutered' - but the IRGC is still launching missiles all over the Gulf as well against US bases in the region, and on Israel.

Shia Islamic cleric in Iran: Associated Press

Some among MAGA are heavily criticizing Trump's appeal for Iranian defectors.

One pundit wrote: "Trump complained about the Afghan INVADERS and now is doing the same thing. This is how we got invaded with people from the Middle East."