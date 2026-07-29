Trump Vows To Hit Iran 'Hard' As Rare Joint US-Saudi Strikes Pound Iraq, Killing 20 Militants

The few days of calm that persisted over last weekend since Friday are already a thing of the past, as tit-for-tat serious attacks between the US and Iran return, and now involving the Saudis and proxy militants in Iraq.

The fresh flare-up started as we reported when in the overnight and early hours of Wednesday (local) Iran launched several missiles on a US base in Jordan, with the Jordanian armed forces saying they intercepted five projectiles. Iran is framing this as new action due to US military activities enforcing the blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

For many hours prior to that new Iranian assault, which was accompanied by launches out of Iraq on Saudi energy sites, international headlines claimed that mediators were getting close to restoring the defunct Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

As if to confirm that those headlines were nowhere close to reality, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has recalled President Trump's words claiming that Tehran was "dying for a negotiation"; but, said Gharibabadi, "We have sent no request for negotiation with the US during the past 16–17 days."

Aftermath of strikes on the Saudi Aramco refinery in Jizan from days ago, via AFP

The Iranians have continued to insist that its own terms for strait management will be the end result of this war. "If the Strait of Hormuz returns to its previous state, our success in this war is not complete," the Iranian diplomat said. He said this will include Iran's right to charge fees to allow ships safe passage.

As for the renewed battle, President Trump has newly warned in a statement to Fox News that "we'll be hitting Iran hard" in response to the new attacks on American targets in Jordan.

The new expanded nature and scope of the war has seen Saudi Arabia jump directly in against Iran-backed Shia paramilitary groups in Iraq, as well as the Shia Houthis of Yemen.

Oil continues to climb on the escalation headlines...

Rare and major joint US-Saudi strikes on Iraq have killed at least 20 militants, and wounded 32 more, according to Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), as cited in Al Jazeera:

In an earlier statement, the PMF – which is an umbrella group for Iraqi militias backed, trained and loyal to Iran, said the attacks represent a “highly dangerous escalation” and a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and official security institutions. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a self-proclaimed resistance armed group backed by Iran, denied any role in the attacks on Saudi Arabia. It said Saudi claims were “fabrications” and that “any foolish Saudi action will be met with a harsh response”.

CENTCOM acknowledged that operation as a response to this weeks attacks on Saudi infrastructure, marking the first major US military action in the Middle East since last Friday when Trump first declared a pause after the 13 prior straight days of fighting. Trump had noted in the Fox comments that the Saudi and US attacks were coordinated with Iraq.

Ironically this comes at a time the Iraqi government has sought to appease Washington by overseeing a voluntary disarming program of its Shia factions. It has remained an open question to what degree this will actually be carried out.

Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry issued a statement saying the offensive was "in response ⁠to recent drone attacks" on the kingdom. During those attacks, the Saudi military "intercepted and destroyed several drones that attempted to target petroleum facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh regions…. launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by Iran-aligned terrorist militias." It added that "The Kingdom emphasizes that it does not seek escalation but will respond to any aggression it faces."

Meanwhile Trump continues to talk about taking out Iran's highly fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility:

⭕️ Trump Says Netanyahu Wants Him to “Stay Involved” in Iran Campaign



During an interview on Fox & Friends on July 28, Trump expressed frustration that the media had leaked Netanyahu's plans to brief him on intelligence regarding an underground Iranian nuclear facility at… pic.twitter.com/bL2uGfFjbI — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) July 29, 2026

Tehran has has responded by condemning the "clear aggression against the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq." Iran said the new US-Saudi joint action was "in line with the aspirations of the United States and the Zionist regime to expand the scope of war," according to the Foreign Ministry.

Iran has pledged its support to its allies in Iraq: "While expressing condolences for the martyrdom of a group of honorable Iraqi people during these aggressive attacks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the full support and solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the government and people of Iraq, and holds the warmongering US regime and its accomplices in the region responsible for the dangerous consequences of these criminal, inhumane, and provocative actions," it added.

Below, University of Chicago political scientist and foreign policy realist author Robert Pape that the war will stumble along and likely expand even through the midterms...

"The victory rhetoric [from Trump] doesn't match escalation reality," he said. "It is out of sync." While Pape stopped short of predicting a yearslong conflict, he said meaningful policy changes are unlikely before the political landscape shifts after the midterm elections. "I think it will actually be after the midterms," he said. "Between now and January, this is not going to be over."

Overnight developments

via Newsquawk...