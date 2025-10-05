Trump Warns Hamas Faces "Complete Obliteration" As Deadline Arrives To Free Hostages

President Trump on Friday had given Hamas a deadline of Sunday evening to release all the remaining Israeli hostages, both living and dead (estimated to be 48 total), or else they will be "hunted down, and killed".

"They will be given one last chance," he had posted on Truth Social. "THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS!" That is, if they agree to fully disarm based on the White House's 20-point peace plan.

Associated Press/FOX

So far, Hamas is said it is willing the release the captives, but indicated it wants to enter negotiations on other points, which is presumably happening through mediators. But Trump has demanded the Palestinian militant group act quickly.

On Sunday Trump told CNN that Hamas faces "complete obliteration" if it doesn't comply to disarming and if it attempts to cling to power in Gaza.

And more, via Israeli media and CNN:

Asked about those who say Hamas effectively rejected Trump’s proposal by refusing to accept disarmament and setting conditions for a hostage release, Trump writes, "We will find out. Only time will tell!!!" The terror group has said repeatedly it does not want to remain, itself, the government of Gaza, but it has not assented to its total disarmament and has demanded to play some role in a future Palestinian state. Trump also responds "yes" when asked if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on board with doing whatever is needed to make peace a reality.

Palestinians sources say that little has changed on the ground, after the Israeli government ordered a pause to the ground offensive. Aerial bombardments are still going strong, also according to Al Jazeera.

Interestingly, Axios is reporting ongoing deep tensions behind the scenes between Trump and Netanyahu over the Gaza peace plan.

The publication said that Trump over the weekend called his Israeli counterpart to discuss the 'good news' of Hamas saying it would cooperate with the peace deal. Axios writes that Trump expressed frustration that Bibi received this unenthusiastically:

Netanyahu felt differently. "Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn't mean anything," a U.S. official with knowledge of the call told Axios.

a U.S. official with knowledge of the call told Axios. Trump fired back: "I don't know why you're always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it."

Hamas' response has been characterized as a "yes, but..." - despite Trump having previously said that there's very little room open for negotiations at this late point.

Hamas has agreed to President Trump’s plan, agreeing to finally release the hostages.



The war must end.



Too many people have been killed and injured, and peace is badly needed. pic.twitter.com/KczExzSw8x — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 3, 2025

"In private consultations Friday, Netanyahu stressed that he viewed Hamas' response as a rejection of Trump's plan," Axios says further "He said he wanted to coordinate with the U.S. on its response to avoid a narrative that Hamas had answered positively, an Israeli official told Axios."

It's long been known that the two leaders appearing closer than ever in appearances together (after all, Netanyahu has been to the White House some four times already during Trump's term), they somewhat frequently have clashed running years back.