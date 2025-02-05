Trump Warns He Left Instructions To Destroy Iran If He Is Assassinated
It's been a longtime conservative media and Republican talking point that Tehran is looking for opportunities to take out President Donald Trump, in retaliation for his ordering the drone killing of IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani on January 3, 2020 outside Baghdad International Airport during his first administration.
President Trump has this week warned that he has left instructions ordering the destruction of the Islamic Republic in the event he is assassinated by Iranian agents.
The unexpected and somewhat unprecedented contingency, which we would expect at the very least would require the approval of Congress, was issued Tuesday while Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office restoring "maximum pressure" to Iran. Trump hailed the action as "very tough on Iran".
That's when he was questioned by reporters over Iran and its proxies threatening to assassinate him, to which the commander-in-chief responded:
"They haven’t done that and that would be a terrible thing for them to do. Not because of me— if they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. I’ve left instructions, if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left. And, they shouldn’t be able to do it."
He laid blame in part on the prior Biden administration for being weak on Iran, and allowing alleged plots to fester without taking firm action. He soon after received Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
"Biden should have said that but he never did, I don’t know why. Lack of intelligence perhaps but he never said it. If that happens to a leader or close to a leader— frankly, if you had other people involved also—you would call for total obliteration of a state that did it. That would include Iran," Trump said.
Back in September of last year, Trump said at an event in North Carolina: "As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of, and they may or may not involve – but possibly do – Iran."
He also wrote on X at the time, "Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire US Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before."
🚨BREAKING: Trump says he has left instructions to OBLITERATE Iran if they assassinate him:— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2025
“That would be a terrible thing for them to do. If they did that, they would be obliterated. I've left instructions.”
“There would be nothing left.” pic.twitter.com/hFC5Cglnbc
Trump’s campaign at the time said they were briefed on the alleged Iranian threat by officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence under Biden, which was led at the time by Avril Haines.
The president was also asked Tuesday to assess how close he thinks Iran is to developing a nuclear weapon, to which he responded, "too close" - and added, "They’re pretty close." But the CIA recently assessed it doesn't think Tehran is pursuing a bomb at this point.