Trump White House Condemns 'Radical Islamist Terrorists' Currently Attacking Syria's Alawites & Christians

The Trump administration on Sunday issued a statement of condemnation in response to the ongoing sectarian killings in Syria under the Jolani regime, which has also included foreign fighters going door to door and killing non-Sunni Muslims and in some instances Christians in and around Latakia on the coast.

The fresh words issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio call out the "radical Islamist terrorists" and "foreign jihadis" for the murderous rampage targeting the Christian, Druze, Alawite, and Kurdish communities.

Damaged Syrian church from earlier in the war.

As we detailed earlier, since Thursday and Friday over 1,000 civilians have been killed - though some regional correspondents say the numbers could be in the multiple thousands. Much of the atrocities are happening far away from any media cameras, though the jihadists themselves have photographed and filmed many of their brutal crimes.

Rubio's full statement published to the State Department's website reads as follows:

"The United States condemns the radical Islamist terrorists, including foreign jihadis, that murdered people in western Syria in recent days. The United States stands with Syria’s religious and ethnic minorities, including its Christian, Druze, Alawite, and Kurdish communities, and offers its condolences to the victims and their families. Syria’s interim authorities must hold the perpetrators of these massacres against Syria’s minority communities accountable.

However, the unfortunate recent history of the war in Syria is that it was Washington arming and training many of the very Sunni Islamist fanatics now doing the killing.

Mostly this was under the Obama administration, with reports that Trump ordered a shutdown of the CIA side of the US program during his first term in office.

BREAKING🚨 protests erupt in Damascus over the genocide of alawites in the coastal areas. They are dispersed by gun fire from the new Al Qaeda regime. pic.twitter.com/fQSqECOQKM — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) March 9, 2025

Many of these US-backed factions were persecuting and killing Christians, as we've also long documented, but following Assad's ouster on December 8 many Syrian Christians have once again begun fleeing the country as the jihadists now have free reign over all territories previously protected by Assad forces.

The plight of Syria's Christians has suddenly come back onto the West's radar, after long being ignored. Tucker Carlson issued the below strong message this weekend:

As predictable as this is, it’s still infuriating to see it. For decades, Bashar al-Assad protected minority religious communities in Syria, including the country’s large Christian population. No one in the United States was allowed to notice this, and anyone who did was… https://t.co/bPsre7rRNO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 7, 2025

"During the years that neocons in the west backed the war against Assad, the percentage of Christians in Syria went from ten percent to two percent," Carlson accurately pointed out.

'Now that Assad has been driven from power, many of the remaining Syrian Christians are being slaughtered and their holy places desecrated," he added.

The topic began trending enough to get Elon Musk's attention...

How many people are being killed? https://t.co/vdpCUL6aTE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2025

The jihadists have continued the killings through Sunday - in some cases burning villages, and going into the homes of non-Sunnis and massacring whole families. The terrorists haven't been shy about uploading their killings on the internet as well as in livestreams. Men, women, children, and even babies are being brutally murdered.

The tragic situation, and the West's role in it, has been summarized by a cleric of the Eastern Orthodox Church, which is the predominant Christian faith of Syria and the Middle East. "As you see the unfolding tragedy in Syria, keep in mind, this is your tax dollars at work. This was brought to you by the US government, the State of Israel, and Turkey. They said Assad was bad. This is what they replaced Assad with," Priest John Whiteford said on X.