Trump White House Means "4 Years Of Good Policy"; Polish President Says

Polish President Andrzej Duda had only good things to say about the upcoming Trump administration before he left for the World Economic Forum in Davos (WEF) on Monday, which will be held under the slogan “Cooperation in a Smart Age.”

At the conference preceding his departure, the president answered questions about Donald Trump’s upcoming presidency, among other things.

“I believe that Donald Trump’s second presidency will bring four years of good policy for Poland,” Duda said.

He also expressed hope that his current relationship with the U.S. president will benefit Poland, according to Business Insider.

Leaders from around the world gather in Davos to discuss current issues and challenges, which this year includes the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be present to take part in these meetings, the Polish president noted.

However, all eyes will be on D.C.

Duda said events at the WEF would be “dominated by what is happening in Washington, the inauguration of President Donald Trump,” as it is an “extremely important event” not only for the United States but also for the entire world, in terms of the economy and security.

“I look at this event with satisfaction and great calm,” Duda said, adding that he met with Trump when “many people doubted whether he had any chance” of becoming U.S. president again.

