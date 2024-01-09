Trump Will Be "The Winter Coat" - Charles Nenner Warns "The Cycle Is Turning Down Very Fast"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Renowned geopolitical and financial cycle expert Charles Nenner has been warning of a huge war cycle that happens every 120 years or so.

With Tiawan/China and Russia/Ukraine and Israel and the Middle East conflicts, we are clearly in this huge war cycle. Nenner also says we are simultaneously entering a huge financial down cycle that could easily turn into the Greatest Depression–ever. Neither of these cycles can be stopped. Nenner explains:

“The problem is everywhere. You may remember we said 10 years ago that the biggest problem for the United States is going to be internal. There is a huge problem. Nobody knows what to do anymore, and people are afraid to speak up... History says if you are not allowed to say certain things, then you stop thinking certain things. This is what is written in the book ‘1984.’ ... So, this is the end of what is going on in the United States. I think America is lost, but it is not a surprise. The Dutch ruled for 250 years, and then the Spanish, Portuguese came, and then the English came. Every big society ends, more or less, after 250 years, and now it’s the United States... People are talking about new systems. They think Marxism is good, but it did not work because the people who did it before made mistakes. If you don’t wake up, this is what you are going to get, and that is a communist Marxist situation.”

So, is there nothing that can be done to save America? Nenner says,

“The cycle is turning down, and people ask is there anything you can do? You cannot do anything about it. The question is what can you do? You have summer and then you have winter... if you know winter comes after summer, you can buy a coat. I have predicted all these war situations, and out of the blue they are here. There is nothing you can do about it.”

Where does Donald Trump fit in? Nenner says,

“Trump is going to be the winter coat. I think he can make it less bad. If this continues the way it is, then we are going downhill very fast. I think Trump is coming back.”

Nenner says interest rates are not going down until summer. He likes gold longer term, but it has not bottomed yet.

The stock market is in for at least a 30% fall in the next few months, and the country will fall into a deep recession after the halfway point in 2024.

Yes, it could turn into the greatest depression ever because there is astronomical debt. Nenner thinks the wild card is a multifront war that has already started.

Be warned as Nenner thinks it can spin out of control at any time.

War gets much worse before it gets better.

Nenner also is warning about a huge wave of terrorism coming to America with the wide-open southern border.

There is much more in the 45-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with renowned cycle analyst and financial expert Charles Nenner for 1.06.24.

* * *

To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here

There is free information and analysis on CharlesNenner.com.