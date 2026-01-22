Trump Will "Wipe Iran Off The Face Of The Earth" If It Ever Tries To Assassinate Him

There's no evidence that agents from Iran have ever tried to assassinate President Trump - though there have been lots of rumors and even a federal court case suggesting some kind of past plot in a "murder-for-hire" scheme.

But the topic was raised as Trump spoke to NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight, which marked the second anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. He said in the Tuesday interview that if Iran were to attempt to assassinate him, he would issue the "order to wipe it off the face of this Earth."

"Anything ever happens, the whole country is going to get blown up," Trump said, adding, "I would absolutely hit them so hard. But I have very firm instructions."

Alongside the threat based on the imagined scenario, he lashed out at former President Joe Biden, arguing that the prior administration failed to respond forcefully enough to threats made by Iran against him.

"A president has to defend a president," Trump continued, emphasizing that he would act decisively even if threats were aimed at "somebody, not even a president."

Not only is there scant evidence of the existence of some kind of Iranian state plot past or present against the sitting president, but one would be hard-pressed to present as an example any Iranian or Shia-driven terror attack on American soil, in all of history.

Instead, almost all Islamic terror in the history of the US has been Sunni-linked. For example, the majority of the 9/11 hijackers were of course Saudis. And yet Washington has long been best friends with the hardline Sunni kingdom, where Sharia law reigns. Still, the NeoCons have long obsessed over Iran and its Shia Islamic revolution of 1979. Shia Hezbollah has also long been top in the crosshairs of both Washington and Israel.

Currently, a US carrier group and additional military assets are headed to the Middle East region. A carrier is en route from Asian waters.

The Wall Street Journal has noted that 'options' are still being weighed by the administration:

After pulling back from strikes on Iran last week, President Trump is still pressing aides for what he terms “decisive” military options, U.S. officials said, as Iran appears to have tightened its control of the country and targets protesters through a crackdown that has killed thousands.

This comes after a couple weeks of large-scale protests in Iran left hundreds dead. Estimates are in the thousands killed.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused President Donald Trump and the US of being behind the deaths of ‘several thousand’ people during weeks of anti-government protests, alleging direct foreign involvement in the violence. pic.twitter.com/kdGRBHBZuC — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 18, 2026

But amid international condemnation, Tehran has said that casualties among police and security personnel were in the hundreds.

Iranian leaders have accused violent and well-armed foreign-sponsored entities of hijacking what started out as economic-driven protests. And they say the West is using this as a justification to potentially mount a regime change war.