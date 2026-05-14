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Trump, Xi Put Hormuz, Iran, Trade, Taiwan At Center Of Historic Beijing Summit

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are currently seated at the main table at a state banquet. President Xi called the visit historic, and said U.S.-China ties are "stable" amid talks with Trump's team.

According to a White House readout, Trump and Xi agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should remain open to free navigation and that Tehran should not charge a fee to ships using the critical waterway.

Key notes from the White House readout (courtesy of Bloomberg):

  • Trump Had A Good Meeting With Xi: White House Official

  • Leaders Discussed Increasing China's purchases of Agriculture

  • Trump, Xi Agreed Hormuz Must Remain Open: White House Official

  • U.S. Says Xi Made Clear China Opposes Militarization of Hormuz

  • Both Sides Agreed Iran Can Never Have A Nuclear Weapon: U.S.

  • U.S. Says Xi Expressed Interest in Purchasing More American Oil

Beijing also signaled interest in buying more U.S. oil to reduce China's reliance on crude and crude products transiting the Hormuz chokepoint. This signifies how the U.S.-Iran conflict is rewiring global energy flows.

Trump-Xi talks also covered fentanyl, securing market access for U.S. companies in the mainland market, and increasing Chinese investment in American industries and purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

"American enterprises are deeply involved in China's reform and opening up, a process from which both sides have benefited," Xi told the leaders of U.S. companies accompanying Trump on the trip. Those CEOs include Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang.

Xi continued, "China's door to the outside world will only open wider."

On the agricultural front, Bloomberg reported that China renewed import licenses for hundreds of U.S. beef plants, reviving trade that will help ranchers and farmers.

Xi was quoted as saying that China and the U.S. agree to build a "constructive and strategically stable relationship" that will serve as a framework for China-U.S. relations over the next three years and beyond.

On the subject of Taiwan, Xi told Trump bluntly that Sino-U.S. relations would enter an "extremely dangerous place" if Trump ignored Beijing's demands over Taiwan.

Back at the state banquet, Trump invited Xi to Washington on Sept. 24.

Overall, it appears that day one of Trump's summit with Xi was positive.

Earlier, Trump and Xi took a walk at an ancient temple in Beijing.

"The China-U.S. Summit is ongoing, with expectations for any breakthroughs low," UBS analyst Justinus Steinhorst told clients earlier.

UBS analyst Shuo Yang noted, "It has been a subdued Asia session, with markets in wait-and-see mode into the Trump-Xi meeting."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined CNBC and said the U.S. and China are seeking to lower tariffs on some trade, starting with $30 billion in non-critical areas. Bessent also noted that Chinese officials are "doing what they can" to reopen Hormuz. 

Bessent added that Boeing is nearing a "large" plane order from China, but did not specify whether those orders would be for narrow-body or wide-body jets.

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