Trump, Xi Put Hormuz, Iran, Trade, Taiwan At Center Of Historic Beijing Summit

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are currently seated at the main table at a state banquet. President Xi called the visit historic, and said U.S.-China ties are "stable" amid talks with Trump's team.

President Xi offers a toast at the state banquet dinner in Beijing: "To the bright future of China-U.S. relations, and the friendship between the two peoples, and to the health of President Trump and all of the friends present." pic.twitter.com/VmJeU4Xk1f — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 14, 2026

According to a White House readout, Trump and Xi agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should remain open to free navigation and that Tehran should not charge a fee to ships using the critical waterway.

Key notes from the White House readout (courtesy of Bloomberg):

Trump Had A Good Meeting With Xi: White House Official

Leaders Discussed Increasing China's purchases of Agriculture

Trump, Xi Agreed Hormuz Must Remain Open: White House Official

U.S. Says Xi Made Clear China Opposes Militarization of Hormuz

Both Sides Agreed Iran Can Never Have A Nuclear Weapon: U.S.

U.S. Says Xi Expressed Interest in Purchasing More American Oil

From the Bilateral Meeting in Beijing:



President Trump had a good meeting with President Xi of China. pic.twitter.com/WaH8hR1ZV3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 14, 2026

Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. pic.twitter.com/7hYMIBoTZY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 14, 2026

Beijing also signaled interest in buying more U.S. oil to reduce China's reliance on crude and crude products transiting the Hormuz chokepoint. This signifies how the U.S.-Iran conflict is rewiring global energy flows.

Trump-Xi talks also covered fentanyl, securing market access for U.S. companies in the mainland market, and increasing Chinese investment in American industries and purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

"American enterprises are deeply involved in China's reform and opening up, a process from which both sides have benefited," Xi told the leaders of U.S. companies accompanying Trump on the trip. Those CEOs include Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between countries, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment.



Leaders from many of the United States’ largest companies joined a portion of the meeting. pic.twitter.com/i3Q1ogde2E — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 14, 2026

Xi continued, "China's door to the outside world will only open wider."

On the agricultural front, Bloomberg reported that China renewed import licenses for hundreds of U.S. beef plants, reviving trade that will help ranchers and farmers.

Xi was quoted as saying that China and the U.S. agree to build a "constructive and strategically stable relationship" that will serve as a framework for China-U.S. relations over the next three years and beyond.

On the subject of Taiwan, Xi told Trump bluntly that Sino-U.S. relations would enter an "extremely dangerous place" if Trump ignored Beijing's demands over Taiwan.

Back at the state banquet, Trump invited Xi to Washington on Sept. 24.

Overall, it appears that day one of Trump's summit with Xi was positive.

.@POTUS delivers remarks at the state banquet dinner at the Great Hall of the People: "It was a fantastic day, and in particular, I want to thank President Xi, my friend, for this magnificent welcome... and for so graciously hosting us on this very historic state visit." pic.twitter.com/lcFTC7wUY9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 14, 2026

Earlier, Trump and Xi took a walk at an ancient temple in Beijing.

.@POTUS in China: "It's great — a great place. Incredible. China is beautiful." pic.twitter.com/Xiu7KSCvpL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 14, 2026

"The China-U.S. Summit is ongoing, with expectations for any breakthroughs low," UBS analyst Justinus Steinhorst told clients earlier.

UBS analyst Shuo Yang noted, "It has been a subdued Asia session, with markets in wait-and-see mode into the Trump-Xi meeting."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined CNBC and said the U.S. and China are seeking to lower tariffs on some trade, starting with $30 billion in non-critical areas. Bessent also noted that Chinese officials are "doing what they can" to reopen Hormuz.

Bessent added that Boeing is nearing a "large" plane order from China, but did not specify whether those orders would be for narrow-body or wide-body jets.