Trump, Zelensky Have Impromptu Face-To-Face Meeting In St. Peter's Basilica

President Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral in Rome on Saturday. By the looks of it, they had an impromptu face-to-face right there at St. Peter's Basilica and in the ornate surroundings of the Vatican, also as confirmed by Zelensky himself in a social media post.

Zelensky called it a "good meeting" where "a lot" was discussed and that he's hoping for results. This comes after Trump recently said a "final offer" is on the table regarding achieving ceasefire in the war.

Zelensky wrote on X, "Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results."

This was the first such meeting since the explosive Oval Office shouting match also involving Vice President JD Vance on February 28.

"President Trump and President Zelenskyy met privately today and had a very productive discussion," White House communications director Steven Cheung later confirmed.

As for length of the meeting, Axios reports: "Trump and Zelensky first huddled for a few minutes with French President Macron and British Prime Minister Starmer, then set down for a 15-minute one-on-one meeting inside the St. Peter's Basilica."

Zelensky has made clear over the last few days that he's not on board with Trump's strategy, which has featured offering recognition of Russian ownership of Crimea as a key concession. This has unleashed fresh tension, including Trump complaining that agreement on the rare earths deal is also "three weeks too late".

As of yet it's unknown precisely what was communicated in the quick Vatican sit-down, but Trump is unlikely to back down from his demands at this point, given the US holds all of the leverage (also in terms of supplying arms and intelligence).

Trump earlier this week asked by reporters whether the US might (again) cut weapons to Kiev and intelligence-sharing, and Trump responded, "Let’s see what happens; I think we’re going to make a deal; ask that question in two weeks."