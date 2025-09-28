Trump's 21-Point Plan For Ending Gaza War Revealed For First Time

Israeli media on Saturday published what it says is the Trump administration's 21-point plan for achieving peace in the Gaza Strip after Hamas is defeated. It is largely a 'day after' plan which envisions how the Strip will be governed in the future.

The plan appears to encourage Palestinian civilians to remain there, but under a new deradicalized "terror-free zone" and administration. This is the apparent deal currently on the table, and many of its specific aspects are likely to be rejected by one side or the other.

For example, Hamas has made clear that it won't negotiate its own demise, while also wanting a full Israeli military withdrawal before all remaining hostages are released, but Prime Minister Netanyahu is still pledging to not end IDF operations until the complete eradication of Hamas is realized.

Some aspects of the plan, including a future Gaza International Transition Authority (GITA) were already revealed days ago, but the below is the first time each of the twenty-one points have been spelled out in a draft which has been made public. There's also this significant development, which seems incredibly optimistic given the current raging state of the battlefield:

WASHINGTON POST: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO END GAZA WAR WITH IMMEDIATE HALT TO ALL MILITARY OPERATIONS

Notably, it seems a far cry from what Trump was pushing during the opening months of his administration, which included no 'right of return' for Palestinians in Gaza, as well as touting a real estate development for the future, dubbed by some officials a "Riviera of the Middle East".

Also notable is that the Witkoff-overseen proposal envisions that all Israeli hostages would be released in first 48 hours, and so it clearly has an ambitious vision, despite the fact that the Israeli and Hamas sides are not even talking at the moment, in the wake of this month's Israeli Doha attack.

Revealed: The 21-Point Plan

The following are the contents of the plan, which have been paraphrased by The Times of Israel at the request of its confidential sources:

1. Gaza will be a de-radicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors.

2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of its people.

3. If Israel and Hamas agree to the proposal, the war will immediately end, with the IDF halting all operations and gradually withdrawing from the Strip.

4. Within 48 hours of Israel publicly accepting the deal, all living and deceased hostages will be returned.

5. Once the hostages are returned, Israel will free several hundred Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences and over 1,000 Gazans arrested since the start of the war, along with the bodies of several hundred Palestinians.

6. Once the hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence will be granted amnesty, while members who wish to leave the Strip will be granted safe passage to receiving countries.

7. Once this agreement is reached, aid will surge into the Strip at rates no lower than the benchmarks set in the January 2025 hostage deal, which included 600 trucks of aid per day, along with the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and the entry of equipment for removing rubble.

8. Aid will be distributed — without interference from either side — by the United Nations and the Red Crescent, along with other international organizations not associated with either Israel or Hamas.

9. Gaza will be administered by a temporary, transitional government of Palestinian technocrats who will be responsible for providing day-to-day services for the people of the Strip. The committee will be supervised by a new international body established by the US in consultation with Arab and European partners. It will establish a framework for funding the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program.

10. An economic plan will be created to rebuild Gaza through the convening of experts with experience in constructing modern Middle East cities and through the consideration of existing plans aimed at attracting investments and creating jobs.

11. An economic zone will be established, with reduced tariffs and access rates to be negotiated by participating countries.

12. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, but those who choose to leave will be allowed to return. Moreover, Gazans will be encouraged to remain in the Strip and offered an opportunity to build a better future there.

13. Hamas will have no role in Gaza’s governance whatsoever. There will be a commitment to destroy and stop building any offensive military infrastructure, including tunnels. Gaza’s new leaders will commit to peaceful coexistence with their neighbors.

14. A security guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas and other Gaza factions comply with their obligations and that Gaza ceases to pose a threat to Israel or its own people.

15. The US will work with Arab and other international partners to develop a temporary international stabilization force that will immediately deploy in Gaza to oversee security in the Strip. The force will develop and train a Palestinian police force, which will serve as a long-term internal security body.

16. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza, and the IDF will gradually hand over territory it currently occupies, as the replacement security forces establish control and stability in the Strip.

17. If Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above points will proceed in terror-free areas, which the IDF will gradually hand over to the international stabilization force.

18. Israel agrees not to carry out future strikes in Qatar. The US and the international community acknowledge Doha’s important mediating role in the Gaza conflict.

19. A process will be established to de-radicalize the population. This will include an interfaith dialogue aimed at changing mindsets and narratives in Israel and Gaza.

20. When Gaza’s redevelopment has been advanced and the PA reform program has been implemented, the conditions may be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood, which is recognized as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.

21. The US will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful coexistence.