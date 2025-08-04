Trump's Base Fragments Further As He Demands States Support Israel Or Risk Disaster Relief

Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has announced new restrictions barring federal disaster preparedness funds from going to states or cities that boycott Israeli companies, in a move which is sure to further divide Trump's base, given it's widely perceived even among many conservatives as flying in the face of America First.

Critics have long argued that Republicans have been placing the foreign nation Israel's defense and funding needs ahead of American citizens' well-being. This certainly constitutes more evidence that this is the case. Monday's controversial order has resulted in an avalanche of online commentary and angry reaction.

To receive aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), states must now demonstrate and confirm that there's no policy of severing business ties specifically with companies based in Israel.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's office has said that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will enforce anti-discrimination laws. The US administration has long characterized the international Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as rooted in antisemitism. Critics have shot back that anti-Zionism and antisemitism are not at all the same things.

This would impact at least $1.9 billion which FEMA distributes annually related to natural disaster and other relief. According to Responsible Statecraft:

To be eligible for $1.9 billion available in federal grants from FEMA for disaster preparation essentials, including emergency management salaries and rescue gear, U.S. states and cities must agree that they will not cut off “commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies.” In essence, signing a loyalty oath to another country.

Reuters tallies that at least 34 US states currently have laws that prohibit boycotts of Israeli firms. For example, Governor Greg Abbott, where recent Texas anti-BDS legislation gained significant media coverage, has stated that "anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies." It seems Trump wants to see all 50 states adopt such legislation.

A move such as this - actually linking funds which would go to Americans caught in disasters and emergencies - to a litmus test of loyalty to a foreign power, is certainly unprecedented in American legal and FEMA history.

It's getting lots of reaction on social media, in circles on the Right and the Left...

Denying American victims of natural disasters aid if they are insufficiently supportive of Israel. Absolute insanity https://t.co/VDGybhM3Py — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) August 4, 2025

Ah, great, more America First https://t.co/1JJNpccnX4 — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) August 4, 2025

This is a good way to create hate and resentment for their favored group. How do they not understand this? — Rachael (@Rachael_wv) August 4, 2025

"Israel First" is trending on X in the US, with "America Last". pic.twitter.com/Ci4Uq0KLUg — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) August 4, 2025

The Trump admin decision to withhold disaster relief funds is even more insane than I thought: It extends a ban on disaster funds from our tax dollars to anyone who refuses to deal with "Israeli companies" pic.twitter.com/xEM8YnKl4x — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 4, 2025

And this says it all as Trump's conservative base is continuing to fragment over the support to Israel issue, and as the growing humanitarian disaster in Gaza continues to spiral, resulting in fiercer and more polarized reactions globally...