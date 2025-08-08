Trump's Greatest Deal?

Via VigilantFox.com

President Trump is preparing to thread the needle to END the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The ONLY path forward is PEACE—and this could become the GREATEST deal he’s ever closed.

Then Rubio dropped a MASSIVE reveal: “For the first time… we have concrete examples of the kinds of things that Russia would ask for in order to end the war.”

The news hit like a shockwave just before 3:30 p.m yesterday.

Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s special envoy, had been in Moscow meeting with Vladimir Putin…but no one expected what came next.

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum broke the story live on air:

“Thank you for being with us. We’ve got some breaking news we want to get to.”

“We want to get this in, it’s a HUGE breaking story. President Trump reportedly set to meet face-to-face with Russian president Vladimir Putin as early as next week.”

“This comes right off of Steve Witkoff’s meeting with Putin.”

Was this be the beginning of a peace deal?

According to Fox’s Peter Doocy, Putin didn’t just meet with Witkoff, but he gave him a direct message for Trump: he wants a sit-down.

A face-to-face. Wow.

“Earlier today in Moscow, Steve Witkoff was told by Vladimir Putin that Putin wants to meet at some point with Trump.”

“Witkoff then relayed that message to the president who is open to it, the possibility of a meeting as soon as next week, if the result of that meeting will be an end to the war in Ukraine.”

Doocy also said that Trump had already briefed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and several European leaders during a phone call earlier in the day.

“We know that President Trump was on a phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some European leaders. He shared this with all of them.”

“We don’t know exactly where in the world that would be. It could be anywhere.”

The stage was being set.

Moments later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined Larry Kudlow on Fox Business to confirm the news.

It was real and it was happening.

Kudlow asked, “What can you tell us, Mr. Secretary?”

Rubio laid it out: “Well, Steve went over to Moscow yesterday, Steve Witkoff—and had a productive meeting in terms of what was discussed, details that perhaps hadn’t been shared before in terms of ideas about how to bring this war to an end.”

He doubled down on the administration’s sole objective:

“Let’s remind everybody that’s the goal here, the president wants to end the war.”

Rubio said that after getting the update, President Trump immediately looped in European leaders.

“The president after getting that update today convened several leaders from Europe, updated them on what happened in ‘the talks.’”

“We’re going to be having talks with our European allies and the Ukrainians as well over the next couple of days just to see what progress we can make on that side of it, and then hopefully, if things continue to progress an opportunity will present itself very soon for the president to meet both with Vladimir Putin and with President Zelensky at some point here, hopefully in the near future.”

Rubio made it clear that they weren’t there yet….peace talks take time.

“But obviously a lot has to happen before that can occur.”

He explained that if the two sides can get close enough, he believes that there’s only one man that can get them both to sign: President Trump.

“But I’ve always believed, I’ve always said this—I think the deal, there’s going to be a deal to end this war and it’ll have to require the president to come in at the end and close on it, as I’ve seen him do numerous times on trade deals as an example.”

The question now is: how close can they get both sides?

Then came a major reveal.

Rubio confirmed that for the FIRST time, they now understand what Russia actually wants to end the war.

“I think what we have is a better understanding of the conditions under which Russia would be prepared to end the war,” he said.

The challenge now is bridging that gap.

“We have to compare that to what the Ukrainians and our European allies are willing to accept.”

“If we can get those two positions close enough… then I think there’s the opportunity for the president to have a meeting that includes both Putin and Zelenskyy to try to close this thing out.”

He added, “For the first time, perhaps since this administration began, we have some concrete examples of the kinds of things that Russia would ask for in order to end the war.”

Then he said what many had already been thinking:

“We’ve got to bring the two sides and the positions close enough so that the ultimate closer, President Trump, can get involved and make it happen.”

A deal might be closer than anyone expected.

Back at the White House, President Trump was in the Oval Office with Apple CEO Tim Cook, celebrating Apple’s historic $600 billion investment into the U.S. over the next four years.

But reporters weren’t focused on tech…they wanted to know about the potential peace summit.

A reporter asked, “Have Putin and Zelensky agreed to a summit yet? And where and when would that be?”

Trump didn’t dodge. He actually leaned in.

“Well, there’s a ‘very good’ prospect that they will,” he said.

He confirmed the ball was already rolling: “And we haven’t determined where, but he had some very good talks with President Putin today.”

Then came the line that may define this moment:

“There’s a very good chance that we could be ending the, ending the round.”

Trump sees this as his shot to bring the war to a close.

But his optimism is….cautious optimism.

“The end to that road—that road was long and continues to be long, but there’s a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon.”

When asked how close he thought a deal was, Trump didn’t want to overpromise.

“Well, look—I don’t want to say. I’ve been disappointed before with this one.”

This isn’t a man guessing.

This is a man playing his cards close.

Back at the White House, President Trump was in the Oval Office with Apple CEO Tim Cook, celebrating Apple’s historic $600 billion investment into the U.S. over the next four years.



But reporters weren’t focused on tech...they wanted to know about the potential peace summit.



Then came the declaration.

A reporter followed up: “What was the breakthrough today? Did Vladimir Putin make some kind of concession that he hasn’t been willing to make before?”

Trump wasn’t ready to call it a breakthrough, but he made one thing clear: this wasn’t sudden.

This did not come out of thin air. It was planned.

He’s been leveraging both sides for months.

“I don’t call it a breakthrough. I mean, we’ve been working on this a long time.”

He pointed to the human cost of delay. Truly tragic.

“There are thousands of young people dying, mostly soldiers, but also, you know, missiles being hit into Kiev and other places. But in terms of soldiers, I think Russia’s lost over 20,000 since the beginning of the year. 20,000! And, I guess the estimate for Ukraine is about 9000.”

“It’s a terrible situation and we want to get it stopped.”

Then he revealed what’s been driving him all along.

“You know, we don’t have American soldiers there, but I feel I have an obligation to get it stopped.”

Trump made it clear: this isn’t his war. It started on someone else’s watch.

“This was not my war. This war would have never started. Not even a chance. And it didn’t start for four years.”

He spelled it out for the media in the room with him.

“But this is Biden’s war. This was was, on his watch. And, you know, it’s funny. We had, no land was taken from Trump. It was taken from Bush, it was taken from Biden. The whole thing would take from Biden if it weren’t for us, but it was, and it was taken by Obama.”

“Take a look at what was taken with all of the land that was taken. Nothing was taken by Russia from us. Not one ounce of land was taken.”

Then he ended with a promise.

“I’m here to get the thing over with. It would have never started if I were president. And we’re here to get it stopped and get the death stopped.”

In his mind, he’s cleaning up a war that never would’ve happened if he were still in charge.

And if this summit and eventual deal become a reality, it could mark one of the most biggest diplomatic breakthroughs in modern history…led by the man who says he feels “obligated” to bring peace.