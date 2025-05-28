Trump's Monetary Reset: Is A Gold-Backed Dollar On The Horizon?

Authored by Nick Giambruno via InternationalMan.com,

“More and more people are asking if a gold standard will end the financial crisis in which we find ourselves. The question is not so much if it will help or if we will resort to gold, but when. All great inflations end with the acceptance of real money—gold—and the rejection of political money—paper.” – Ron Paul

Two powerful catalysts are driving the coming monetary reset.

First, the federal debt crisis has reached a breaking point, with skyrocketing interest payments now surpassing defense spending and on track to become the largest single budget item. This trajectory is unsustainable, signaling that a major financial reckoning is imminent.

Second, the Trump administration views the US dollar as severely overvalued, believing it is crippling the economy and that urgent intervention is necessary.

So, what’s the tried-and-true solution to both of these problems?

The answer is clear: a significant dollar devaluation.

Devaluing the dollar is a boon to debtors, especially the US government, allowing it to borrow in dollars and repay in dimes. Short of an outright default—which Washington is unlikely to do—a weaker dollar is the only practical way to address the spiraling debt crisis.

At the same time, devaluation directly addresses the Trump administration’s concern that the US dollar is dangerously overvalued, a problem they believe is crippling American industry and exports.

That’s why a significant dollar devaluation isn’t just possible—I believe it’s a near certainty.

The only question is how the Trump administration will do it. And if history is any guide, gold will once again be at the center of it all.

Before going further, it’s essential to understand Trump’s stance on gold.

It’s no secret that Trump has a deep appreciation for gold—a fact reflected in his buildings, branding, and personal style. From the towering gold letters on his properties to the lavish gold-themed decor of Trump Tower, his affinity for the yellow metal is unmistakable.

Trump’s fascination with gold goes back to the 1970s when he made big profits as a gold investor. After the US government legalized private gold ownership in 1975, he aggressively bought in at around $185 per ounce. Reflecting on the investment, he later remarked:

“We sold in the range of $780, $790. We did very well. It’s easier than the construction business.”

Then, in September 2011, Trump accepted gold bars as a security deposit from a commercial tenant—one of the largest precious metals dealers in the US, APMEX. Instead of cash, the company paid its deposit with three one-kilo gold bars, each 99.99% pure and collectively weighing about 96.5 troy ounces.

“The Trump Organization has always strived to be ‘the gold standard.’ We welcome APMEX as our tenant at 40 Wall, a prestigious and historical location. The legacy of gold as a precious commodity has transcended to become a viable currency and an accepted universal monetary standard. Central banks around the world are holding gold as a reserve asset. It is also a terrific, potentially lucrative diversifier in a portfolio, especially with such volatility in the stock market.”

In a 2015 GQ interview, Trump openly expressed his admiration for a gold-backed monetary system, stating:

“Bringing back the gold standard would be very hard to do, but boy, would it be wonderful. We’d have a standard on which to base our money.”

He echoed this sentiment in another interview when asked about the possibility of returning to a gold standard:

Interviewer: Can you envision a scenario in which this country ever goes back to the gold standard? Trump: I like the gold standard. There’s something very nice about the gold standard. There’s something very nice about having something solid, you know we used to have a very very solid country because it was based on a gold standard. We don’t have that anymore. There is something very nice about the concept of that.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, shares a similar enthusiasm for gold. In an interview last November, he made his stance clear:

“I think we’re in a long-term bull market in Gold. We’re seeing reserve accumulation by central banks. I follow it closely. It’s my biggest position.”

With both Trump and Bessent signaling a strong interest in gold, the idea of a gold-backed monetary shift is no longer just speculation—it may be part of the broader monetary realignment already in motion.

So, how might gold be involved in a monetary reset today?

A significant dollar devaluation is likely necessary to address the debt crisis and growing trade imbalances. In previous monetary resets, the solution was straightforward—the US government simply revalued gold at a higher price, effectively devaluing the dollar.

However, today’s situation is different. Since 1973, the US government no longer directly sets the price of gold—it now floats freely on the open market.

This raises an important question: How could the Trump administration use gold to weaken the dollar today?

While no one can say for sure, one potential method would be for the US government to print dollars to buy gold on the open market—driving the price of gold higher and, in turn, devaluing the dollar against it.

Remember, Trump has no interest in a minor tweak. He has made it clear that he wants a fundamental and permanent realignment to fix two existential problems: the debt crisis and the overvalued dollar hindering US industry.

Given the scale of these challenges, it’s reasonable to expect a materially higher gold price as part of the solution. A gold price of $10,000, $20,000, or even higher is within the realm of possibility.

Once this major dollar devaluation is achieved, a logical next step could be re-pegging the dollar to gold to ensure monetary stability and restore global confidence. This is where Fort Knox could become relevant again, as its gold reserves would potentially be used to back a new gold-linked dollar.

Pegging the dollar to gold at a much higher price post-devaluation would also drastically reduce the burden of US debt. If gold were revalued to $20,000 per ounce, the 261 million ounces that Washington claims to own would suddenly be worth around $5.2 trillion, significantly strengthening the asset side of the US government’s balance sheet.

The exact form this new gold standard might take is uncertain. The government could back 20%, 40%, or more of the money supply with gold or go to a fully gold-backed system, even allowing gold coins to circulate as legal tender, as they did before the 1933 confiscation.

When we connect the dots, the big picture emerges.

Trump has put Fort Knox’s gold holdings back in the national spotlight, calling for an audit for the first time in decades. Central bank gold purchases are accelerating at record-breaking levels. An unusually large influx of physical gold is flowing into the US, far beyond regular market activity—an intriguing development ahead of a potential Fort Knox audit. The US debt crisis has reached an inflection point and is spiraling out of control, making a monetary reset practically inevitable. The Trump administration sees the dollar as dangerously overvalued, blaming it for America’s worsening trade imbalances and economic stagnation. The conditions today are ripe for a monetary reset. The US has undergone numerous monetary resets in its history, and most have followed the same pattern: gold revaluation and dollar devaluation. If the Trump administration were to reset the monetary system, it would likely involve devaluing the dollar, revaluing gold to a much higher price, and re-pegging the US dollar to gold. A gold-backed dollar would require an audit of Fort Knox’s reserves.

When you lay out all the facts, it becomes clear that a new monetary reset is likely on the horizon.

All signs point to a historic shift: Trump is eyeing a dollar reset, gold is quietly moving into US vaults, and the debt crisis is reaching a breaking point.

This isn’t speculation—it’s a playbook that’s been used before.

