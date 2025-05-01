Trump's Newest Iran Sanctions Another Shot Across China's Bow

Thursday saw President Trump and the US Treasury unleash a new sanctions pile-on against Iran, with a new rollout of secondary sanctions targeting Iranian oil and petrochemical products, sending crude prices higher on the day...

"They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form," the President wrote on Truth Social in combination with a Treasury statement. It's as yet unclear precisely how such sanctions will be implemented, with the most extreme or 'nuclear option' being naval intervention against vessels transporting Iranian oil.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing last month. Yin Bogu/Xinhua via Getty Images

The main warning and teeth behind it centers on the threat that any nation buying oil or petrochemicals from the Islamic Republic will be barred from doing any business with the US.

"Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions," Trump stated in the post. Oil had quickly jumped 2% on the mid-afternoon announcement.

Trump is clearly setting out to negotiate from a position of "strength" amid his maximum pressure campaign, aimed at getting Tehran to sign on to a fresh nuclear agreement.

Talks have apparently hit some logistical hurdles, or perhaps Trump's new secondary sanctions have resulted in jitters and renewal of anger and lack of trust from Iranian leadership:

A fourth round of Iran-US talks over Tehran's nuclear program has been postponed. Iran said the two countries, along with facilitators Oman, had jointly decided to postpone Saturday's meeting in Rome for "logistical and technical reasons". The US said the timing of the talks had not been confirmed in the first place.

Is this an intentional stall?

Surely it's also a shot across China's bow, given that it imports over a million barrels per day from Iran, and for years amid Tehran's isolation has been the biggest buyer of Iranian crude.

As for when US-Iran talks might resume, after relatively 'positive' prior recent rounds, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized Thursday on X that Tehran's "determination to secure a negotiated solution" had not changed.

Kpler & TankerTrackers.com

He wrote: "In fact, we are more determined than ever to achieve a just and balanced deal: guaranteeing an end to sanctions, and creating confidence that Iran's nuclear program will forever remain peaceful while ensuring that Iranian rights are fully respected."