The Truth About Venezuela Under Socialism, From Those Who Fled It

Authored by Troy Myers via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

DORAL, Fla.—Zarai Maza survived a torched vehicle and a horrific car crash after peacefully protesting the Venezuelan regime, an unacceptable act in her home country, where speaking out could cost you your life or those of your family members.

(L–R) Accountant Carlos Higuerey, human rights advocate Zarai Maza, and political activist Daniel Tirado all fled Venezuela and now live in the United States. Though they come from different walks of life, they all say the Maduro regime persecuted them and their family members, prompting them to flee. Courtesy of Carlos Higuerey, Zarai Maza, Daniel Tirado

She said she believes that the Venezuelan dictatorship was trying to kill her over her activism.

“They started the persecution against me in 2014, and it lasted until 2017,” Maza said. “They made three assassination attempts against my life, and after the last one, I was in the hospital. I couldn’t remember anything.”

Holding back tears, Maza said the last encounter started off as a normal taxi ride. She recalled waking up in a hospital with no memory of what happened and no feeling in her body.

She moved to Florida in 2017, and after two years of physical therapy in the United States, she regained her ability to walk upright again.

She is among the millions of Venezuelans who have fled the brutal regime, which turned a prosperous country into a repressive, failed socialist nation. And like many Venezuelans at home and abroad, Maza cheered the U.S. military operation that captured Nicolás Maduro, the country’s leader, and his wife on Jan. 3 and brought them to New York City to face federal charges including narco-terrorism.

The pair pleaded not guilty to all charges on Jan. 5. If convicted, they face life in prison.

The Epoch Times spoke to dozens of Venezuelan expatriates, who shared grisly stories of survival, persecution, murder, harassment, and intimidation and explained how they rebuilt their lives after surviving the dictatorship. Their experiences are a sample of many accounts of how socialism not only ripped Venezuelan families apart, but also brought their country to ruin.

President Donald Trump said the United States will maintain control of Venezuela until a “safe, proper, and judicious transition” to a new government occurs, noting that U.S. oil companies would be involved in rebuilding the country’s economy.

Some Venezuelan expats told The Epoch Times that they may go back if the United States can help fix their country.

A Survivor Story

Maza is a human rights advocate and the founder and executive director of the Guardians of Human Rights Foundation, based in Doral, Florida. Her work as an activist goes back to about 2010, when she still lived in her home country and attended the Central University of Venezuela—before she faced three attempts on her life, which she believes were orchestrated by the Maduro regime.

Over the years in Venezuela, many of her fellow students and professors were unjustly imprisoned, she said. In clear anguish, she described the first attempt on her life during a peaceful protest on campus, when the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela came after her and others.

Zarai Maza poses for a photo at the site of a human rights seminar she gave in Venezuela in 2016. Maza said she was persecuted by the Venezuelan regime between 2014 and 2017 after peacefully protesting against it. Courtesy of Zarai Maza

“I think that no American can imagine the fear that you can feel for just being—standing in a place,” Maza said.

She made it to an SUV with her mother, but then their vehicle was torched. Maza said her mother kicked the window out so they could escape the burning car. Maza later told The Epoch Times that her mother has since also fled Venezuela “for protection” and currently lives in the United States.

Maza stopped short of describing the second attempt on her life, saying that the memories were too painful.

“Imagine that you can’t be in any place of the area that you live [in], that you love, that you grew up [in],” she said. “They are after you in any place. ... It almost makes me break.”

In the third attempt on her life, a vehicle caused Maza’s taxi to crash and flip, with her spine taking the brunt of the damage.

“I couldn’t move or feel my body,” Maza said. “I was 25 years old, just trying to fight for my country at that time. ... I didn’t realize how bad and far these people can go just to maintain [their] power.”

Her symptoms—physical and mental—linger.

“There’s still things that I live with. ... I don’t have enough strength in my hands,” Maza said, making a weak fist.

“Even now, when I’m in any place, and here comes a motorcycle, and I listen to the sound,” she said, trailing off.

Maza said it took years for her to be able to sleep comfortably at night after she moved to the United States.

Zarai Maza, a human rights advocate and the founder and executive director of the Guardians of Human Rights Foundation, sits for a panel at the Hall of the Americas at the Organization of American States in March 2025. Courtesy of Zarai Maza

Pressure and Murders

Carlos Higuerey came to the United States in 2018, after years of working for a state-run employer and a string of family deaths that he blames on the regime.

He said he worked as an accountant for 12 years at Venezuela’s state-owned oil and gas company, with access to information that he described as secretive and corrupt. Some of his family members also had ties to opposition politics in Venezuela, linking him to what his employers would call “escuálido”—those who oppose the government—or “Chavismo.”

The first death in Higuerey’s family occurred in 2010, when his father passed away.

“My father had to take pills, but [at] this time in Venezuela, you cannot find the pills because the government expropriates all pharmacies,” he told The Epoch Times. “I buried people, a lot of people, for this reason.”

Within 10 days of his father’s death, his aunt and uncle were murdered inside their home, which Higuerey said he believes was orchestrated by the regime over political differences.

“There was blood on the walls,“ he said. ”It was a horror movie. It was horrible.”

Carlos Higuerey holds up a Venezuelan flag alongside other supporters after hearing of Maduro’s capture on Jan. 3, 2025, in Coral Gables, Fla. Higuerey, who came to the United States in 2018 after years working for a state-run oil and gas company, blames the Venezuelan regime for a string of family deaths. Courtesy of Carlos Higuerey

When asked who would do that, he replied without hesitation, “The government.”

Just five months after his father, uncle, and aunt died, Higuerey said his brother was also killed over politics. After facing years of pressure and dealing with family members being murdered, he decided to take a break in 2018 and traveled to the United States.

At the time, he did not know that this trip would become a years-long stay.

“When I came here, the next day, I’m checking my phone,“ Higuerey said. ”I see a message [from] my neighbors. My sister was kidnapped.”

He said the neighbors witnessed government agents take her. The agents were really after Higuerey, for the secrets he knew about the oil company, he said. Although his sister was freed the next day, Higuerey said he faced a soul-crushing choice.

“I took the decision that I don’t want to come back to Venezuela,“ he said. ”I don’t want to feel under depression. I’m broke inside. I’m broke inside.”

Read the rest here...