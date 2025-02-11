Tucker Carlson Accuses Ukraine Of Reselling US-Supplied Arms To Mexican Drug Cartels

Several bombshell claims were made on Tucker Carlson's show while he interviewed Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a retired United States Army officer who was awarded a Bronze Star for valor in Afghanistan.

Carlson stated that billions of dollars' worth of US arms are being siphoned off and sold to America's enemies. While the black market arms trade in Ukraine during the war has long been documented, including in mainstream media sources, Carlson and his guest Col. Davis agreed that many weapons have made it into the hands of Mexican drug cartels, among other criminal organizations.

Illustrative: USAF/Reuters

Ukraine receives American weapons, they are skimmed by Ukrainian military officials, who then sell them to the cartels, the show asserted.

"They sell weapons to drug cartels... the fact is that the Ukrainian military sells a huge percentage, up to half of the weapons we send them. And this is not my guess. This is a fact. Not speculation. They sell it, and a lot of it ends up with drug cartels on our border. So this is a crime," Carlson said, quoted by RIA Novosti.

"They're selling it, and a lot of it winds up with the drug cartels on our border," he also said.

Tucker Carlson EXPOSES a major scandal:



Up to 50% of U.S. weapons sent to Ukraine are being resold on the black market—some ending up with Mexican drug cartels.



Not only is this wasting billions in U.S. tax dollars, but it’s also arming criminals at our border. pic.twitter.com/RBL4jeyCzw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2025

However, the claim has come under fire and much scrutiny online, particularly the statement that "half" of all US-provided arms end up with the cartels, given no particular evidence for this was presented in the show.

Given many tens of billions worth of US and Western arms have been sent over the nearly 3-year course of the Ukraine war, this would be an immense amount of weaponry requiring large military transport planes or else steady streams of trucks going back across Ukraine's border to foreign destinations. This level of illicit arms trade would require immense logistics and would be incredibly difficult to conceal. Carlson suggested CIA assistance or profiting from the scheme, however.

But certainly it's easy enough to believe that at least some quantities of black market US-provided arms or ammo have gone from Ukraine into an array of criminal networks worldwide, including possibly to the Mexican cartels just south of the US border.

The Blaze has meanwhile reviewed of the Ukraine to Mexico arms pipeline reporting as follows:

However, multiple reports have denied that this was evidence of any nefarious use of the money. Outlet Voice of America painted the claim as Russian propaganda, while PolitiFact claimed any accusations were based on a misunderstanding of how the aid has been distributed. At the same time, a June 2024 study by Harvard said it was "highly likely that some weapons will go missing over the course of the conflict" but admitted it would be hard to prove the extent of which illicit weapons were being sold. Harvard, too, stated that sales of arms to sources like "Finnish gangsters, French rioters, Nigerian fighters, and Mexican cartels" were debunked as "Russian propaganda" and cited a report from the Global Initiatives Against Transnational Organized Crime as evidence.

Watch the full interview here:

The Ukrainian military is selling American weapons systems on the black market, including to drug cartels. This war is killing the United States. Col. Daniel Davis on how Donald Trump can end it.



(0:00) Why Crimea Is So Pivotal

(13:17) Ukraine Is Powerless Without the US

(31:16)… pic.twitter.com/PgL3og9lTE — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 10, 2025

In 2023, the Pentagon's Office of Defense Cooperation-Kyiv admitted after conducting an investigation that it "was unable to conduct required [end-use monitoring] of military equipment that the United States provided to Ukraine in FY 2022."

"The inability of DoD personnel to visit areas where equipment provided to Ukraine was being used or stored significantly hampered ODC-Kyiv’s ability to execute" the monitoring, the report stated. Reports have since shown that the lack of monitoring and tracking situation has grown even worse since then.