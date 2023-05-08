Tucker Carlson Preparing For "War" Against Fox News

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Tucker Carlson is preparing to go to “war” against Fox News as the network refuses to release him from his contract, preventing him from working for other networks until January 2025.

Fox News announced it was parting ways with Carlson last month, although speculation is still raging as to the exact reason.

Carlson has not technically been fired since he has still not been released from his $20 million per year deal, which forbids him from working elsewhere in the industry for another 20 months.

That means the popular host would be completely frozen out of being able to actively cover the 2024 presidential election.

“His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom,” a close friend told Axios, adding that Carlson had previously said he wanted to “get this done quiet and clean” but his team was now “going from peacetime to Defcon 1.”

Several behind the scenes videos of Carlson have already been leaked to left-wing media outlets, although Fox News has denied they are responsible.

Another inside source told the media outlet that the conservative commentator “knows where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map.”

Both Newsmax and Rumble have reportedly offered Carlson more than he was being paid at Fox, while Carlson has also reportedly been in talks with Twitter owner Elon Musk about starting a new project.

“The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous,” Carlson’s lawyer Byran Freedman told Axios.

Fox News has lost almost half its viewership in the slot that Carlson previously occupied and audience figures for the network’s other shows have also suffered big hits, especially in the coveted 25-54 age demographic.

As we previously highlighted, members of the US military-industrial complex celebrated Carlson’s depature, with one declaring “good riddance!”

