Tulsi Gabbard Sounds Alarm On Radical Islam Weeks After Rubio Warns Of Western Invasion

News trends surrounding radical Islam have surged in recent weeks amid a series of alarming developments across the West.

From the Afghan national who killed one U.S. National Guard troop and severely injured another near the White House, to a terror attack in Australia, and mounting threats against Christmas markets across Europe, the West increasingly appears to be under attack from within - all thanks to nation-killing mass migration.

At Turning Point USA's annual gathering, AmericaFest, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recognized this national security threat of radical Islam against the Homeland:

The threats from this Islamist ideology come in many forms. When we talk about the threat of Islamism—this political ideology—there is no such thing as individual freedom or liberty.

Gabbard continued:

Earlier this year, there was a conference that was held representing organizations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations, also known as CAIR, which issued a call to action to use American legal and political systems to implement Sharia law. This is already underway in places like Houston. This is not something that may possibly happen—it is already happening here within our borders. Paterson, New Jersey is proud to call themselves the first Muslim city. They are working to implement in their own governments these Islamic principles that are forced on people through the use of laws or violence. The bottom line is this: When we talk about the threat of Islamism—this political ideology—there is no such thing as individual freedom or liberty. As Charlie said over and over again, it is fundamentally incompatible with our nation's foundation of freedom. And at its core, when we understand that our freedom comes from God and no one else, we understand the seriousness of this Islamist ideology threat because it means they deny that God is the one who has bestowed this right to freedom in every one of us. So what do we do? We as Americans have to stand proudly for freedom and understand that a free society cannot survive if it refuses to defend itself. We don't preserve freedom of speech by cancelling it. We preserve free speech by exercising it, by using more of it, encouraging more speech. We protect our Constitution by ensuring loyalty to the Constitution. We protect our democratic republic by ensuring that we the people elect leaders who not only believe in American values but actually live them—leaders who are committed to ensuring that we have a government of, by, and for the people, and leaders who most importantly put freedom and the interests and well-being of the American people first in every single decision that they make.

🚨 TULSI GABBARD ON ISLAMISM: "As Charlie said, it is fundamentally INCOMPATIBLE with our nation's foundation of freedom!"



"They are working to implement these Islamic principles forced on people through laws or violence."



DEFEND THE WEST!



"When we understand our freedom comes… pic.twitter.com/ztsszHyT5C — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 21, 2025

Gabbard's warning comes weeks after Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the threat radical Islam poses to the West in a Fox News interview.

Rubio warned:

Ultimately, all radical Islamic movements in the world identify the West writ large—but the United States in particular—as the greatest evil on Earth. Radical Islam has shown that their desire isn't simply to occupy one part of the world and be happy with its own little caliphate. They want to expand. It's revolutionary in its nature; it seeks to expand and control more territories. Radical Islam has its sights set openly on the West—on the United States, Europe. We've seen that progress there as well. They are prepared to conduct acts of terrorism. In the case of Iran, nation-state actions: assassinations, murders—you name it, whatever it takes for them to expand their influence. That is a clear, imminent threat to the world and to the broader West, but especially the United States, whom they identify as the chief source of evil on the planet.

🚨 RUBIO SOUNDS THE ALARM: RADICAL ISLAM WANTS THE WEST — NOT JUST A CALIPHATE



Marco Rubio just laid it out in brutal clarity:

Radical Islamic movements don’t just want a province in Iraq or Syria.



They don’t want a small caliphate.



They want expansion. Domination. Global… pic.twitter.com/FDIuMZY6gm — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) December 4, 2025

The warnings from Gabbard and Rubio follow President Trump's action to designate the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as an FTO and transnational criminal organization.

Perhaps it's time for the Trump administration to dig into the nonprofit world where these radical Islamists are hiding.

Let's not forget that former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams has warned that the Biden-Harris regime's open southern border allowed an estimated "10,000 foreign Islamist terrorists" to enter the country.

America First. Not Islam First.