Turkey Arrests Three More Opposition Mayors, After Istanbul's Imamoglu Detained

Via Middle East Eye

Three opposition mayors have been arrested in Turkey in what the Republican People's Party (CHP) have a branded a "political operation". Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Antalya Mayor Muhittin Bocek and Adiyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere were all arrested on Saturday as part of an investigation into corruption allegations that have already seen the imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

It follows the arrest of more than 120 people earlier this week as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in the opposition stronghold of Izmir, the country's third-largest city.

The CHP, the largest opposition party in Turkey, has accused the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of targeting them after widespread success in the 2024 local elections and polling suggesting Imamoglu could unseat the president in a future election.

Mansur Yavas, CHP mayor of the capital Ankara, criticised the arrests on X, saying his party would not bow to "unlawfulness".

"In a system where the law is bent and twisted according to politics, where justice is applied for one segment and ignored for another, no one should expect us to trust the rule of law or believe in justice," he wrote.

According to the state-run Anadolu Agency, the mayors of Adana and Adiyaman were linked to a case involving alleged tender-rigging and corruption.

Police also arrested Ahmet Sahin, deputy mayor of Istanbul's Buyukcekmece district. The mayor of Antalya was detained in a separate investigation into corruption allegations, while police also arrested his son.

The left-wing Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) also condemned the arrests on social media.

"This persecution of elected officials must stop," wrote Tulay Hatimogullari, co-chair of the party, on X.

"Failure to recognise the will of the people is causing deep divisions within society - these operations are not a solution, but rather block the path to a democratic Turkiye."

Typically the interior ministry only has the power to replace elected mayors if they are suspected of terrorism offences.

Under the municipal law, if a mayor is suspended over corruption investigations a deputy mayor is selected by the city council and since the CHP holds a majority in the councils of all three cities they will not lose control.

On Monday, an Ankara court began examining a case involving allegations of vote-buying in the party's 2023 primaries.

The move could lead to the annulment of the election of its leader Ozgur Ozel, who has become well-known for organising protests against the imprisonment of Imamoglu.