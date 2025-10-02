Turkey Joins Arab States In Backing Trump's Gaza Plan, But Hamas Likely To Reject It

As of Tuesday, President Trump gave Hamas "two or three" days to respond positively to his 20-point Gaza peace plan, which is now being studied by Hamas.

Axios says that Qatar and Egypt are the prime mediators, having presented the plan to Hamas leaders in Doha, while Turkey is also said to be urging Hamas to agree to the plan, or at least some form of it.

Qatari Prime Pinister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has said, "We and Egypt explained to Hamas during yesterday's meeting that our main goal is stopping the war. Trump's plan achieves the main goal of ending the war, though some issues in it need clarification and negotiation."

But al-Thani also cautioned on Tuesday that Trump's plan is "still at an early stage and needs development" - so Hamas is likely to come back with conditions of its own, though Trump has said there's "not much" room for negotiations.

Axios notes of a couple of key hurdles from the Palestinian and Arab point of view:

The plan calls for a phased Israeli withdrawal and for Hamas to fully disarm , something it has refused to do up to now.

Some of the changes on the conditions and timetable for Israel's withdrawal from Gaza infuriated Arab officials, and might be hard for Hamas to accept.

Despite reports saying Turkey is on board with Trump's plan, in a new speech by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish President chose his words carefully, putting himself firmly on the Palestinian side while not offering any specific critique of the Trump plan. He has praised Trump's leadership for seeking peace, but hasn't commented on specific conditions of the plan. "Turkiye now stands as part of the US initiative," Qatar's foreign ministry has confirmed.

Addressing the opening of new legislative year at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, he declared: "Genocide motion Turkish Parliament accepted in August sent very strong message to Israel."

"We never abandoned heroic sons, daughters of Gaza resisting Israel. We devoted our lives to Palestinian cause, will defend right of Palestine, our first qibla, sacred Jerusalem, to last breath," he continued.

And then Erdogan alluded to the peace plan in the works, by saying somewhat vaguely: "Granting peace for Palestinians is debt of Islamic world, international community to Palestinians. Türkiye will work to ensure that not a single bomb is dropped on Palestinians any more." Again, he has only very broadly alluded to a peace plan:

"Despite so much suffering, despite the blood of innocent people in the hands of killers, we adhere to our hopes. Allah willing, we will see better days where peace and security reign, from river to sea," he said, using a famous slogan for the Palestinian cause, to the applause of lawmakers.

There's a current reporting consensus saying Hamas is very unlikely to simply agree to the plan in its current form, also after it reportedly underwent edits which Netanyahu pushed for.

Commentary in Rabobank agrees that Hamas will most likely reject the deal:

In the Middle East, Trump said Hamas has “three or four days” to respond to his 20-point Gaza plan or it will “pay in hell”, as the Qatari PM seemed to backtrack and say the plan still needs “clarification and discussion”, and Turkey’s spy chief arrived in Doha to hold talks with the designated terror group. The BBC has reported Hamas is likely to reject the deal, which regional experts think could presage an explosion of military action before it is then finally agreed the hard way – but nothing there is clear.