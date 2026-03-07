Turkey Mulls F-16 Deployment To Turkish-Occupied Cyprus Amid Iran War Tensions

As the Iran war unfolds and has shown signs of becoming a regional conflict, one interesting question is what Turkey's role will be - given it is both a NATO member possessing a large military and an avowed regional enemy and rival to Israel for influence.

A Turkish defense ministry source has been cited in national media to say the country is mulling deployment of F-16 fighter jets to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Occupied northern Cyprus, Shutterstock/Middle East Forum

Earlier this week a British military base hosted in EU member Cyprus (on the southern side of the island) came under attack by Iranian-made drones.

This has resulted in some European military assets being moved to Cyprus, including additional British forces. But now it appears Turkey wants to make a show of doing the name for Turkish-claimed Cypriot territory.

Turkey's Daily Sabah points out, however, that "TRNC has been incensed by Greek Cypriot's growing military cooperation with its Western partners after the United Kingdom has allowed the U.S. to use its military base in the south of the divided island.

Citing the military source, the same Turkish outlet said, "The TRNC leadership has held a series of security meetings in response to the crisis, he added, focusing on crisis management, coordination with Türkiye and the preparedness of civil defense mechanisms."

As for Turkey's long occupation of northern Cyprus, no one else in the world recognizes its legitimacy except for Ankara. Cyprus receives backing from its EU partners, but this doesn't go much beyond verbal censure of Turkey.

The Turkish armed forces has for years had at least 30,000 soldiers stationed on Cyprus and growing, the northern part of which it has illegally occupied since 1974.

It remains something that Greek Cypriots cannot forgive or forget, and it continues to shape a deep and lasting distrust of Britain. https://t.co/Id30iJpP4V — elena antoniou (@elenaantoniou3) March 7, 2026

At the moment, President Erdogan has reportedly reached out to the UK's Starmer, urging for Britain to do more diplomacy to immediately bring the Iran-US-Israel war to halt.