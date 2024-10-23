Turkish State Aerospace HQ Attacked: Explosion & Gunfire At Ankara Complex

A state Turkish aerospace and defense company in Ankara has come under apparent attack on Wednesday, with a large explosion followed by gunfire heard at a complex in the country's capital.

The site has been identified as the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facility in Kazan district. Turkish broadcasters have said the attack may have started with a suicide bomber.

Security forces quickly engaged one or more other attackers at the scene, and a gun battle ensued.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya in an initial statement has assessed that their are dead and wounded at the scene, amid a heavy emergency response.

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI) Ankara Kahramankazan facilities," he said in a statement.

"We have martyrs and injured people," he said. A chaotic emergency response situation is unfolding.

Turkey's Daily Sabah writes:

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the blast heard outside the premises was a terrorist attack but did not specify and said further statements would follow. Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the TAI campus, which employs over 15,000 people.

🚨🇹🇷EXPLOSION AND GUNFIRE ROCK TURKISH AEROSPACE HQ IN ANKARA



An explosion followed by gunfire erupted outside the Turkish aerospace headquarters in Ankara, sparking immediate chaos and panic.



No further details have been released regarding casualties or the motive behind the… pic.twitter.com/ZHPZ00FvnG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 23, 2024

Employees at the company which is located in the outskirts of Ankara fled and sought shelter, and have reportedly been evacuated to a safe area.

Hurriyet Daily describes of the company:

TAI is a key player in Türkiye's aerospace industry, designing, developing, and manufacturing various air platforms. The company also produces parts for international projects, including components for the Airbus A380 passenger jet and the A400M military transport aircraft.

Shots could be heard ringing out near the parking lot soon after the blast...

#BREAKING #Turkey JUST IN: Terrorist Attack in Ankara: Multiple Casualties Reported at Aviation Company Headquarters



Turkey's Interior Minister has confirmed that several individuals have died and many more have been injured in what officials are describing as a “terrorist… pic.twitter.com/IykKJ3zSDq — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) October 23, 2024

Authorities have not named any of the perpetrators or potential groups involved in the attack. ISIS has long been active in the region, as have various al-Qaeda groups in relation to the war in Syria. Turkey has also been engaged in a decades-long conflict with the Kurdish PKK, which the state considers to be a terrorist organization.