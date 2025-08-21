Tusk Ridiculously Blamed Putin For A Bandera Flag Scandal In Poland's Largest Stadium

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack,

Many military-aged Ukrainian men in Poland are anti-Polish extremists who pose a latent security threat...

Poles were furious after the flag of Stepan Bandera’s “Ukrainian Insurgent Army” was recently flown in a Warsaw stadium, the country’s largest, during a Belarusian rapper’s concert. After all, it was in his name and under this flag that Ukrainians genocided over 100,000 Poles during WWII, whose remains have yet to be exhumed and properly buried even though Kiev already did this for over 100,000 Wehrmacht soldiers. Several dozen Ukrainians and a handful Belarusians were detained and will now be deported.

This follows the scandal earlier in the month when a parliamentarian shouted “Slava Ukraini” in the Sejm and comes amidst Poles already getting fed up with Ukrainian refugees and the proxy war. Anti-Ukrainian sentiment is therefore expected to surge in the aftermath of this latest incident, and it was likely with a view to desperately redirect Poles’ fury away from the around one million of them that flooded into the country since 2022 that Prime Minister Donald Tusk ridiculously blamed Putin for what just happened.

He tweeted that “The resolution of the Ukrainian war is approaching, so Russia is doing everything to sow discord between Kyiv and Warsaw. Anti-Polish gestures by Ukrainians and fueling anti-Ukrainian sentiments in Poland are Putin’s scenario, orchestrated by foreign agents and local idiots. Always the same ones.”

Many Poles rejected his kooky conspiracy theory in their comments under his post, taking offense at how he insulted their intelligence and reminding him of how much Ukrainians glorify Bandera.

This proves what was earlier written about how fed up Poles are getting with Ukrainian refugees, the hyperlinked analysis of which relied on survey data from a reputable pollster to reach that conclusion, thus confirming the expected surge of anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the aftermath of this latest incident. What just happened was particularly offensive since many Poles opened up their homes for Ukrainian refugees early on the special operation, volunteered to help them, and donated to associated charities.

This was done out of solidarity with Ukraine against Russia, Poland’s historical rival, yet Poles are now realizing how naïve they were. Far from overcoming their historical hatred for Poland, Ukrainians still glorify the man in whose name their ancestors genocided Poles, and military-aged men who dodged their country’s draft by being in Poland have no qualms about doing this in their host’s capital. This isn’t just ingratitude, it’s blatant disrespect, and it’s due to Ukrainians nowadays feeling privileged in Poland.

Poles finally understand this and that’s why many now want Ukrainians’ benefits to be revoked, not to mention the growing number of them that want military-aged Ukrainian men to be deported for security reasons too, which is sensible considering that many are anti-Polish extremists. The inevitable end of the Ukrainian Conflict will likely lead to an influx of veterans into Poland who, given their battlefield experience and ideological indoctrination, might carry out acts of terrorism against society and the state.

As explained here last fall, Ukrainian ultra-nationalists lay claim to parts of southeastern Poland so they might very well try to advance this expansionist agenda in the future, especially if the narrative circulates that Poland “stabbed Ukraine in the back” and thus “helped Russia win” by curtailing military aid. What just happened in Warsaw is a harbinger of what’s to come if Poland doesn’t coerce or outright force military-aged Ukrainian men into leave and lets veterans flood into the country after the conflict ends.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.