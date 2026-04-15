Twin Suicide Attacks Rock Algerian City Near Where Pope Is Visiting

Algeria has been hit by two terror attacks during Pope Leo XIV's visit, officials say - though at this point there doesn't appear to have been any direct effort at targeting the Pope or his accompanying officials.

Twin suicide attacks rocked a city outside Algeria's capital Monday, just as the American-born Pontiff began his historic visit to the country, AFP reports.

Pope Leo at the presidential palace in Algiers on Monday, via Vatican Media Handout/EPA

"There were two security incidents yesterday afternoon in Blida, incidents of a terrorist nature. Two suicide bombers blew themselves up and were killed," a source told AFP on Tuesday. The city in question is a little less than 30 miles southwest of Algiers.

But importantly, authorities have as yet found no link between the attacks and the pope's visit, which is taking place under tight security. Video reviewed by AFP showed two bodies lying in a street in Blida.

According to a regional news report, "In the videos, several people gathered around the bodies, while passers-by covered them with sheets in a light rain." The report continues, "The remains appeared severely mutilated, and the circumstances of their deaths could not be determined. Based on the images, the scene was located near several shops and a police station."

Another report out of North Africa says that Algerian authorities have remained curiously silent on the incident, perhaps trying to avoid disrupting the Pope's visit, or else on fears that the country will be seen as suffering serious security lapses:

Reports quoted eyewitnesses who said two individuals were wearing explosive belts and tried to target separate locations. Le Point said police officers opened fire on the two attackers before they could reach their targets. Other reports said the first explosion targeted a security facility in Blida, with the fatal attack causing the deaths of two police officers. Reports also alleged that a second suicide bombing affected a food processing facility in the same province.

But again, little of this is actually confirmed by Algerian security officials. As for Leo, his visit has so far been unfolding without a hitch - but likely his security detail has been tightened and extra vigilant in light of the suicide bombings.

Pope Leo has landed in Algeria, birthplace of St. Augustine - the founder of his religious order. He told reporters on the plane this saint is an important 'bridge' in interreligious dialogue. "We must always seek bridges to build peace & reconciliation." (CNS 🎥/Lola Gomez) pic.twitter.com/SZPYDQ1QUl — Catholic News Service (@CatholicNewsSvc) April 13, 2026

The Pope kicked off his 11-day tour in four African countries this week- which after Algeria will include Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea. He has while in Algeria focused on promoting Christian-Muslim coexistence, and has visited ancient Christian sites tied to when the region was previously predominantly Christian during late antiquity, under the late part of the Roman Empire in the West.